New event Food Truck Fridays kicks off in Ivanhoe Village Friday

Every week, flavor seekers can expect a different lineup of trucks from the previous week, giving the concept a diverse (and delicious) edge.
Chicken Waffle Grill, Churro World, Fuego Street Food and area-favorite Cholo Dogs are among the food trucks confirmed for the month of September. More than 40 trucks are expected to roll in and out of Ivanhoe Village this month, highlighting local vendors and their creative cuisine.
The event begins at 6 p.m., but make sure to allot time for parking, as the area is infamous for its limited spaces. Ridesharing, walking or biking is encouraged.
