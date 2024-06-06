BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Much-anticipated Coro opens in Audubon Park this month; City Food Hall to move into the Yard in Ivanhoe Village; pickleball 'eatertainment' venue comes to Orlando by end of 2024

Food news from all over town

By on Thu, Jun 6, 2024 at 5:30 pm

click to enlarge Chef Tim Lovero - courtesy photo
courtesy photo
Chef Tim Lovero
After numerous delays, much-anticipated Audubon Park restaurant Coro is poised to open this month at 3022 Corrine Drive. The menu will feature Italian-leaning small plates embodying Japanese techniques, philosophy and ingredients, but with global flavors. At Coro's pop-up dinner in February, Lovero's dishes were a composition of Italian, Indian, Japanese, French and Middle Eastern flavors, with every dish full of surprising turns ...

Dada Indian Cuisine has opened in the old Chai Thai/Leafy Hotpot & BBQ space at 2447 S. Orange Ave. in SoDo with nary a urinal on the wall (Dada joke!). The restaurant fills a void left in the downtown area after Urban Turban closed on Pine Street ... Istanbul Grill has opened in the space that previously housed Ataj Moroccan Restaurant at 2901 Parkway Blvd. near Celebration ... BinBông, offering Viet-inflected beverages and desserts like crème brûlée coffee and tofu pudding, has opened at 1200 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50 ... Crush Yard, a Charleston-based pickleball "eatertainment" venue, will open toward the end of the year at 7840 W. Irlo Bronson Highway near Disney. In addition to indoor pickleball courts, the boob-tube-heavy space will house a modern restaurant plating "elevated comfort food" and will offer 36 beers on tap as well as wine and cocktails ...

Look for City Food Hall to take over the Hall on the Yard space in Ivanhoe Village. City Food Hall currently operates venues in Destin and West Palm Beach, with Gainesville and Athens, Georgia, locations in the works. No word on an opening date ... In Maitland, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream has opened in the old 407 Gelato space at 120 Independence Lane inside Maitland City Centre … Nearby, Fredster’s in Maitland is under new ownership and is now Good Times Bar and Grill.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
June 5, 2024

