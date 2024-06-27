M’ama Napoli, new authentic Italian bakery and deli, opens in Winter Park

click to enlarge
M’ama Napoli opened its doors Tuesday, introducing its pastries, coffee, pizzas and an authentic taste of Italy to Winter Park.
The Italian bakery and deli serves up elaborate pastries like Ferrero Rocher maritozzi, Nutella maritozzi, cannolis, bombolone and more. In addition to the sweets, savory options include pizza mortadella topped with ricotta, pistachio pesto, chopped Sicilian pistachios and fresh basil.
M’ama Napoli serves a variety of authentic flavors and unique eats, plus catering options. While a full menu is not yet available online, tasty highlights can be found on M'ama Napoli's social media
.
So, grab a cappuccino and a pastry at the new eatery located on 965 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park.
