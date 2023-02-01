Lamp and Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails to open in Mills 50; Windermere Wine and Dine happens Saturday; plus more Orlando food news

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 4:00 am

The old Lamp Shade Fair will soon be transformed into Lamp and Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails
The old Lamp Shade Fair will soon be transformed into Lamp and Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails photo via Loop.net

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen and Cocktails, a new concept from Thriving Hospitality who run Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery downtown will, you guessed it, open in the old Lamp & Shade Fair building at 1336 N. Mills Ave. Ryan Stewart (Cowfish, Universal Orlando) will oversee an "Asian-influenced, tapas-style menu" of this chef-driven concept. Tiki-inspired craft cocktails will also be offered. No word yet on an opening date ...

Kos, the socially conscious Nordic coffee shop on Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park, has opened its cafe and restaurant at 449 S. Orlando Ave. in Maitland. They're still refining their menu during their soft opening, but from-scratch Norwegian waffles, skyr bowls, overnight oats and pastries are being offered, as well as natural wines and mimosas. Nordic cuisine is coming soon, though don't expect anything along the lines of Maaemo ...

Earthy Picks, a vegan eatery "with a Latin twist," will open this March at 420 E. Church St., next to Greenery Creamery and Bynx ... Wine 4 Oysters will open a second location this spring at 7645 Turkey Lake Road, just a few doors down from Kabooki Sushi Sand Lake ... Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ has opened at 1737 S. Orange Ave. in SoDo ... Game Room Social Club, advertised as "Orlando's newest sports and craft cocktail bar," has opened in the old Lizzy McCormack's space at 55 N. Orange Ave. ... JoJo's ShakeBar, serving a dose of '80s/'90s nostalgia with their diner fare, will open a location at Pointe Orlando soon. No opening date has been announced yet.

NEWS + EVENTS: SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival kicks off Friday, Feb. 3, with 27 festival marketplaces scattered throughout the park offering more than 200 food and drink options. The festival runs until May 7. Visit seaworldorlando.com for more information ... The ninth annual Windermere Wine & Dine goes from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Windermere Town Hall & Grounds. This year's goal is to raise $1 million for local charities. Visit windermerewineanddine.com for tickets, participating restaurants and vendors ... The February edition of "Fabio's Table" held Feb. 11, 18 and 25 at Vinia Wine & Kitchen in Hannibal Square is themed "Food, Wine & Amore" and will feature a five-course menu featuring duck mousse, halibut and veal stew. Cost is $85 ($125 with wine pairings).

