Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened in Winter Park, MM Club gets exclusive, Taco Kat is coming soon and more food news

OPENINGS/CLOSINGS
Taco Kat
Photo courtesy Paris Baguette/Instagram
Paris Baguette has opened in Winter Park
, the newest concept from Team Market Group (Plantees, The Wellborn, Robinson Room, Mathers Social Gathering), opens Oct. 18 at 11 S. Court Ave. in the old Cleo’s Lounge space downtown. The taqueria and tequila lounge will specialize in Sonoran-style tacos using imported Sonoran flour for a true taste of th Northern Mexican staple ... Swine & Sons
has opened its expanded Winter Park eatery inside Foxtail’s Farmhouse at 1282 N. Orange Ave. in Winter Park. Look for The Courtesy Bar to open next door in the old Winter Park Distilling Company space Oct. 14 ... John and John’s
, A Pizza Shop
has opened in the old Mediterranean Blue space at 435 E. Michigan St. in SoDo. They even offer a pizza paying homage to the previous tenant with gyro meat, tzatziki drizzle, feta, roasted garlic, red onion, chopped tomato and mozz ... Korean bakery/cafe chain Paris Baguette
has opened in the Palm Hills development at 415 S. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park ... Yao’s Modern Kitchen,
a Shanghainese-leaning pop-up offering everything from dumplings, Sichuan fried chicken, mapo tofu tots and Shanghai sweet and sour ribs, will debut Oct. 14 from 6-9 p.m. at Tactical Brewing in Baldwin Park ... Colombian restaurant Oh Que Bueno
will open a second location in the former Pizza Hut at 8128 S. Orange Blossom Trail next to Burlington Coat Factory.
NEWS+EVENTS
MM Club
, the private, speakeasy-like subterranean club by Riviera Dining Group, will launch Oct. 11 at Ava MediterrAegean promising a “multisensory journey with bespoke mixology, Japanese-inspired menu, curated music identity, transporting signature scent and warmly designed interiors” according to a press release. The menu inside the 41-seat space will feature dishes curated by Michael Collantes, chef and founder of such concepts as Taglish and Soseki. If you can afford it, MM Club will offer seatings at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. For reservations, go to mmembersclub.com
and keep your fingers crossed ... Doshi
, the modern Korean concept in Winter Park, has launched its new fall menu and some of the dishes look gorgeous. Visit @doshiorlando
on Instagram for a glimpse ... Palm Beach Meats
will host an 8-course Japanese A5 Wagyu Tasting at the Edible Education Experience in College Park Oct. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. Cost is $300, $365 with beverage pairings ... The 21st Annual Taste of Thornton
Park goes Oct. 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. featuring food and adult beverages from neighborhood restaurants. Cost is $40 ($50 at the door). Visit thorntonpark.org for more.