click to enlarge image courtesy of Kavas Tacos Kavas Tacos celebrated their grand opening Friday

Location Details Kavas Tacos and Tequila 9101 International Drive, Suite 1198 (first level) I-Drive/Universal 407-776-2027 1 article

Finally, after three years in the making,has opened at Pointe Orlando.The 7,000-square-foot concept by Katerina and Vassilis Coumbaros, who also run Taverna Opa and Tapa Toro, features a menu of "Tex-Mex classics and playful takes on Mexican street fare inspired by the street food vendors of Mexico City." Like Taverna Opa, Kavas will offer nightly entertainment.More than 150 tequilas comprise Kavas' beverage options.