Kappy's lives; Soulful Collective opens in Winter Park; Isan Zaap owners will open another Thai resto in downtown Orlando's North Quarter

click to enlarge Photo via KappysSubsfl.com Kappy's Subs, 501 N. Orlando Ave., Maitland

is saved! The long-lived diner has come to a lease agreement with the property's owners — LJB Florida Properties LLC, run byNo word on the length of the lease, but one interesting fact: Bolen, who paid more than $900,000 for the Kappy's property this month, also runs Bolen Properties LLC, which purchased the office building next door to Kappy's in 2021 for $2,350,000. What Bolen has in mind as a long-term plan for those two parcels only he knows, but I wouldn't bet against condos, apartments or a mixed-use retail complex.has brought two of his concepts —and— together under one roof in Winter Park. Dubbed thethe smashburger and chicken wing joints cohabitate in the former Capital Tacos space at 7484 University Blvd. near Goldenrod Road in Winter Park. Cow & Cheese in Maitland and That Wing Spot in SoDo continue to operate normally.specializing in charcoal-grilled meats, chaats, rolls, burgers and biryani, has opened at 4990 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.Heather LaVine, owner ofin Baldwin Park, will opena natural wine bar with a Eurocentric wine bar menu at 1903 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50. Guests can "sink in" to Quicksand by the end of the year.The owners of Thai powerhousewill openanother Thai restaurant but one focusing on seafood and cocktails, in the former City Pub space at 861 N. Orange Ave. in the North Quarter. No word on an opening date.a beanery with roots in Turkey, has opened in the space that recently housed Ding Tea at 361 N. Rosalind Ave., on the ground floor of the Radius Apartments.has opened at the International Drive destination. Billed as an entertainment district for dining, live music, nightlife and events, Live! has opened comprising venuesandthe two-level restaurant and nightlife concept by renowned DJ/producer Kygo and his manager Myles Shear, will open in October.Halal Mediterranean restauranthas opened in the former Habibi Lebanese Grill space at 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail in the Florida Mall.Tijuana Flats and Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen founder Brian Wheeler will open a second location of hisconcept next spring at the Oviedo Town Centre. The original location is in Casselberry.Hong Kong-style dessert chainhas opened its first Florida outpost at 11225 S. Apopka-Vineland Road near Daryl Carter Parkway.