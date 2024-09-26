Kappy's lives; Soulful Collective opens in Winter Park; Isan Zaap owners will open another Thai resto in downtown Orlando's North Quarter

Kwame Boakye has brought two of his concepts — Cow & Cheese and That Wing Spot — together under one roof in Winter Park. Dubbed the Soulful Collective, the smashburger and chicken wing joints cohabitate in the former Capital Tacos space at 7484 University Blvd. near Goldenrod Road in Winter Park. Cow & Cheese in Maitland and That Wing Spot in SoDo continue to operate normally.
Koyla Pakistani BBQ, specializing in charcoal-grilled meats, chaats, rolls, burgers and biryani, has opened at 4990 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.
Heather LaVine, owner of Golden Hour Wine in Baldwin Park, will open Quicksand, a natural wine bar with a Eurocentric wine bar menu at 1903 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50. Guests can "sink in" to Quicksand by the end of the year.
The owners of Thai powerhouse Isan Zaap will open Talay, another Thai restaurant but one focusing on seafood and cocktails, in the former City Pub space at 861 N. Orange Ave. in the North Quarter. No word on an opening date.
Mariam Coffee, a beanery with roots in Turkey, has opened in the space that recently housed Ding Tea at 361 N. Rosalind Ave., on the ground floor of the Radius Apartments.
Live! at the Pointe Orlando has opened at the International Drive destination. Billed as an entertainment district for dining, live music, nightlife and events, Live! has opened comprising venues Sports & Social, PBR Cowboy Bar, Houndsmen Lounge and Shark Bar. Palm Tree Club, the two-level restaurant and nightlife concept by renowned DJ/producer Kygo and his manager Myles Shear, will open in October.
Halal Mediterranean restaurant Amar Orlando has opened in the former Habibi Lebanese Grill space at 8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail in the Florida Mall.
Tijuana Flats and Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen founder Brian Wheeler will open a second location of his Big Taco concept next spring at the Oviedo Town Centre. The original location is in Casselberry.
Hong Kong-style dessert chain Mango Mango has opened its first Florida outpost at 11225 S. Apopka-Vineland Road near Daryl Carter Parkway.
