Jeff’s Bagel Run opens new hole-y land in Winter Park

Photo via Jeff's Bagel Run/Facebook
Jeff’s Bagel Run, known for authentic New York-style bagels, is spreading the love to Winter Park.
Now in soft-open mode at 1332 N. Orange Ave., Jeff's Bagel Run's newest location is offering special deals to thank its patrons and community members, like free bagels to different "community heroes" like teachers, first responders and more through June 19.
Individuals can present an ID or wear a uniform to take part in the deal. Free bagels are in store for teachers and school staff June 18 and first responders and military, including veterans, June 19.
The shop will officially open June 20 at 7 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Winter Park’s Mayor Sheila DeCiccio at 10:30 a.m.
With two new bagel shops under construction in Clermont and Conroy/Kirkman, the chain has plenty in store for Central Florida. Jeff's Bagel Run has five established locations in Central Florida: Celebration, O-Town West, Ocoee, Oviedo and College Park.
Jeff's Bagel Run started with two bagel-loving Orlandoans, Jeff and Danielle Perera, who were dissatisfied with the relative lack of authentic bagel shops in town. The pair decided to take matters into their own hands, and in 2019, started Jeff’s Bagel Run
.
