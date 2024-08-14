Ispirazione Italian Sandwiches delights diners with its crispy flatbread

Their tigelle, a lovely meld of crunch and fluff, is worth the drive west from Orlando to the wilds of Ocoee

By on Wed, Aug 14, 2024 at 9:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
Prosciutto, burrata, and arugula on tigelle at Ispirazione
Prosciutto, burrata, and arugula on tigelle at Ispirazione photo by Rob Bartlett

There is little I won't do for good bread. A (penciled) line has been drawn at murder, but humiliation isn't out of the question, and inconvenience a given. My grandfather made it clear: The choice to be at his favorite Philly doughnut shop at 6 a.m. was no choice. Narrowing the window between oven and mouth, a do-what-you-must imperative. Good bread, especially in the States, still requires a similar degree of sacrifice, and I'm willing to twist my life into balloon shapes for a perfect crust and crumb — even brave the trek to the westernmost reaches of Orlando. To Orlando that is not Orlando.

Ocoee — I'm told it has its charm. I'm told this by my dining companion. By the grinning lobotomite on a billboard. Debatable. Input shelved for pondering. What Ocoee does have, and of this I'm certain, is a sandwich shop worth going out of your way for — a sandwich shop named Ispirazione.

They call it tigelle. And by "they," I mean generations upon generations of Italian bakers in Emilia-Romagna. I now also call it tigelle — tea-jelly, teege-jeleh. Similar to piadina, and also known as crescentine, it's a small round flatbread from the Apennines often sliced and stuffed with cheese, meats or sweets. It's also the belle of the ball at Ispirazione, where it's made fresh daily and crisped to order.

The small, independent storefront is the vision-made-real of co-owners Daria Lytvynenko and Claudiu Gabriel Iordache, who created what they could not find — a stateside source for the tigelle sandwiches they love. Its menu features a range of riffs on said lovable, as well as desserts and espresso-based coffees. There are salads, yes, but don't be the buzzkill that orders salmon at the steakhouse.

click to enlarge Ispirazione Italian Sandwiches delights diners with its crispy flatbread
photo by Rob Bartlett

Options. So many options. When asked, Claudiu touted the Tigella Delicioza ($7.80) as his personal and people's fave. Done. And quickly done. A classic combo of prosciutto, burrata, pesto, arugula and tomato made for a bite that is more than aptly named. I also opted for the Picante ($7.20), an entirely different type of wow — soppressata, mozzarella and arugula livened with spicy olive oil and mellowed with green olive cream. A meat-free Dolce Verde ($7.20) was well-enjoyed by my vegetarian in tow, buoyed by creamy stracchino and the sweet tang of sun-dried tomato.

The sandwiches are human-sized, which means most Americans will think they're small. The adjacent table tripped over themselves to giddily order seconds.

We were smart. We ordered seconds first.

To be clear, one is enough — you just won't want to stop there. Sandwich fillings are high-quality; the various creams, from pesto to pistachio, serve as beautiful binder; and the bread — the bread. Putting teeth into tigelle is the eater's equivalent of popping bubble wrap — thin and lovely and crunch and fluff and yes and another please.

There were desserts — siren-singing, house-made desserts. We paired a delicious caramel, peanut and Snickers tiramisu ($7.80) and a well-made but muted Nutella cannoli ($6.80) with espresso macchiatos. A sweet and sparky way to holler finito.

click to enlarge Pistachio tiramisu at Ispirazione - photo by Rob Bartlett
photo by Rob Bartlett
Pistachio tiramisu at Ispirazione

Despite being a savvy carbophile who's spent significant time in the boot, I'll admit to this being my first bite of tigelle. Granted, it's hard to eat a sandwich with a glass of Brunello in each hand. It was a good first bite. There will be second and third bites. Umpteenths. And these bites will undoubtedly be bitten at Ispirazione, the best and only tigelle game in town, where the startup passion and commitment to quality are genuinely inspiring. Yes, yes — Ispirazione is inspiration. It is also testament to the fact that a simple thing done well is well worth seeking out. Even if it means driving to Ocoee.

Location Details

Ispirazione Italian Sandwiches

1711 Amazing Way, No. 107 West Orlando

ispirazionesandwiches.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Michael Murphy

Michael Murphy scribbles and thinks too much about food.
Scroll to read more Restaurant Reviews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

City Food Hall set to bring new eateries to Ivanhoe Village in September

By Chloe Greenberg

City Food Hall set to bring new eateries to Ivanhoe Village in September

After closing 14 locations, World of Beer files for bankruptcy

By Colin Wolf

After closing 14 locations, World of Beer files for bankruptcy

East End Market to replace pop-up Domu Lab with new restaurant from The Neighbors

By Zoey W. Thomas

East End Market to replace pop-up Domu Lab with new restaurant from The Neighbors

Another Orlando location for Mochibae, Graze Craze charcuterie shop opens in Winter Park, Las Carretas Mexican Restaurant expands

By Faiyaz Kara

Pandan-flavored mochi doughnuts at Mochibae

City Food Hall set to bring new eateries to Ivanhoe Village in September

By Chloe Greenberg

City Food Hall set to bring new eateries to Ivanhoe Village in September

Another Orlando location for Mochibae, Graze Craze charcuterie shop opens in Winter Park, Las Carretas Mexican Restaurant expands

By Faiyaz Kara

Pandan-flavored mochi doughnuts at Mochibae

After closing 14 locations, World of Beer files for bankruptcy

By Colin Wolf

After closing 14 locations, World of Beer files for bankruptcy

East End Market to replace pop-up Domu Lab with new restaurant from The Neighbors

By Zoey W. Thomas

East End Market to replace pop-up Domu Lab with new restaurant from The Neighbors
More

August 14, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us