Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! debuts new flavors; East End Market celebrates 10th anniversary

Plus upcoming Orlando food events

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 1:00 am

East End Market, Orlando's first food hall, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, and on Oct. 14, a special collab/pop-up between Over the Border Taqueria and The Neighbors will take place. Expect Tijuana-inspired street tacos and specialty cocktails. Follow @eastendmkt for details ...

3201 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

321-236-3316

Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! is debuting three new chicken sandwiches — bacon mac & cheese, Buffalo ranch and Nashville hot honey — at the Winter Park location for a limited time and is soliciting feedback at @chickenguy. If guests like them, they'll be permanent additions to the menu ...

The Edison at Disney Springs hosts The Cocktail Archives: A Historic Perspective of Mixology at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, with mixologists taking guests on a centuries-long potable journey from Victorian London through 21st-century America. Each era's drink will be paired with small bites to enhance the experience. Cost is $75 for general admission, or $90 for guaranteed seating.

1570 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-560-9288

