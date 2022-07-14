VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Golden Hour Wine in Baldwin Park kicks off a civilized new ritual; a Nobu Hotel and restaurant will open in Orlando in 2025

Plus lots more local restaurant dish

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 4:00 am

It's all that and a bag of chips: Enjoy apéro from 2-8 p.m. every Thursday at Golden Hour in Baldwin Park.
photo courtesy Golden Hour Wine
It's all that and a bag of chips: Enjoy apéro from 2-8 p.m. every Thursday at Golden Hour in Baldwin Park.

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Doshi, the chef-driven, modern Korean restaurant from the trio behind virtual outfit Doshibox Korean Kitchen, will open next month in the former Cafe Rio Mexican Grill space in the Whole Foods Plaza in Winter Park ... Nobu Matsuhisa, the celeb chef-turned-hotelier, will open a Nobu Hotel and restaurant in the tourist sector in 2025. Matsuhisa has scores of restaurants all over the world ... Susuru Juju, the retro-themed izakaya opening in the old Pizza Hut building on the corner of East Colonial Drive and Maguire Road, will soft-open Aug. 3. Look for resys to open July 17 ... Skyline Chili, specializing in heaping portions of Cincinnati-style chili (spaghetti with chili sauce and cheese) will open early next year at Disney's Flamingo Crossings Town Center ... After a fire tore through Goff's Drive In, the iconic ice cream stand is poised to reopen July 18 ...

Look for Sajoma Latin Fusion to open July 23 in former Perkins space near The Loop at 1600 W. Osceola Parkway. The contemporary Dominican fusion restaurant is from former Luke's Kitchen cook Tommy Aguilar ... Simply Cheese, a cheese shop offering more than 60 different cheeses from the U.S. and around the world, will open July 23 at 2258 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park. The shop will offer "cut from the wheel" cheeses that customers can sample prior to purchasing … Volcano Hotpot & Korean BBQ will open in the space that was recently Shining Spice at 3096 Aloma Ave. at the intersection of State Road 436 in Winter Park ... Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar will open in the old Graffiti Junktion space at 9344 Narcoosee Road in Lake Nona next month.

NEWS + EVENTS: Golden Hour Wine in Baldwin Park will commence with apéro, the casual pre-dinner ritual popular in France, every Thursday from 2-8 p.m. Two special pours, a bag of Torres chips (black truffle flavor, please!) and a Golden Hour Wine take-home glass will be offered for just $12 ... Uncommon Catering in Curry Ford West will cease eatery operations July 23 to focus on catering operations. That said, look for pop-ups, wine dinners and other special events starting with "BBQ, So Haute Right Now" July 22 ... Art's Sandwich Shop celebrated 50 years of serving habit-forming cheesesteaks out of their location at 1018 S. Orange Blossom Trail. Check them out.

