Four more Orlando restaurants get Michelin nods

click to enlarge
photo by Shana Ofstein / courtesy Michelin Guide
Norigami at Winter Garden's Plant Street Market
Michelin Guide mystery inspectors have submitted their notes and eight more Florida restaurants have joined the ranks of the recommended — four of them in the Orlando area.
The 2023 edition of the Michelin Guide drops May 11, and ahead of the ceremony, the company has released the names of those restaurants being added to the Bib Gourmand section — per Michelin, "Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a meal of good quality at a good value."
“The restaurants joining the Bib Gourmand selection prove that foodies can find flavorful international feasts right in their own backyard,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the guides. “Not only are these establishments unique for their tasty dishes and quality ingredients, but they’re also approachable in terms of price and atmosphere. The inspectors are excited about these additions, and these restaurants teams have a lot to be proud of.”
Here’s the list of new Bib Gourmand restaurants, with excerpts of the inspector notes from each restaurant:
click to enlarge
Otto’s High Dive
photo by Blake Jones / courtesy Michelin
Otto's High Dive, in Orlando's Milk District
: "Billed as a neighborhood rum bar, Otto’s High Dive is on point at every turn, from the genuine service to the unfussy but well-executed food. The kitchen delivers a concise edit of Floridian/Cuban fare with oodles of tropical elements."
Isan Zaap
: "Isan Zaap strays from the pack with its gaze trained exclusively on northeast Thai cuisine with Laotian overlaps. There is an impressive level of attention to detail and a nice balance of spice and fermented flavors."
Norigami
: "This is sushi done in a casual 'choose your own adventure' style, as guests pick from various cuts of fish and shellfish and then select as either nigiri, sashimi aburi or temaki. Can't choose? The well-priced, ten-piece omakase is a nice option."
Taste of Chengdu
: "The expansive menu is singularly focused on Sichuan specialties. Chef Xiong 'Tiger' Tang shows restraint in his use of spices, instead opting for depth and balance; while classics like mapo tofu are given a nuanced nudge."
The full list will be available on guide.michelin.com and the Michelin Guide mobile app immediately after next week's announcement ceremony.