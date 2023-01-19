Florida is the second most-expensive state to buy a dozen eggs, according to Instacart study

Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Florida currently is one of the most expensive states to buy eggs
In some not so egg-citing economic news, Instacart
has ranked Florida as the second-most expensive state to purchase a dozen eggs.
According to Instacart's customer purchase data, the average cost for a dozen eggs in Florida comes in at roughly $6.36. The last year has seen a 57 percent price increase for eggs in the state.
Hawaii beat out Florida to take the No. 1 spot with a hefty $9.73 pricetag. Alabama, Nevada and California followed closely on the heels of the Sunshine State with prices of $6.12, $6.07 and $6.05 respectively.
Locally, Orlando has experienced a 65 percent price increase in eggs over the last 12 months, with the cost of a dozen now setting Orlandoans back $6.03 on average.
Graphic courtesy Instacart
Egg-flation is gripping the nation, says Instacart
