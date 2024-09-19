Florida barbecue favorite 4 Rivers Smokehouse will now be open on Sundays

click to enlarge Photo via 4 Rivers Smokehouse/Facebook 4 Rivers Smokehouse Longwood location will be among the Central Florida outposts now open on Sundays.

Sunday may be the Lord's Day for some, but it's also a chance to kneel before some savory barbecue.Florida-based barbecue chain 4 Rivers Smokehouse announced this week that many of their locations will now be opening their doors on Sundays for the first time, starting Sept. 22."This decision was made to uphold the company’s mission to support the local community, protect jobs and ensure stability and prosperity of their dedicated team members," said the company in a press release. "The team is looking forward to welcoming in their guests all seven days of the week and smoking up some delicious food."Most local 4 Rivers location will begin the new Sunday hours starting Sept. 22, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the outposts in South Tampa, Coral Springs and Orange Park will start offering Sunday service on Sept. 29.The Orlando SoDo location will not offer Sunday hours.The company added that all locations will start staying open until 9 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays, beginning Sept. 27.The family-owned company is known for its signature 30-day aged smoked Angus brisket, barbecue platters and homestyle sides.Established by John Rivers in Winter Park in 2009, 4 Rivers has since expanded with locations across Florida, including Tampa, South Florida, Lakeland, Jacksonville and Gainesville.