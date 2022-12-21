Filipino sweet shop Sampaguita aims for a Jan. 1 soft opening in Mills 50; waffle shop Dolly Llama to open Winter Garden

Plus more sweet local food news

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 4:00 am

image courtesy Sampaguita/Instagram

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS:

Filipino sweet shop Sampaguita Ice Cream & Desserts is aiming for a Jan. 1 soft opening at 1233 E. Colonial Drive, between Mamak and the recently opened Haan Coffee ... Solita Tacos & Margaritas has opened at 222 S. Orange Ave., promising SoCal vibes and "go-to game-day gatherings" ... Another day, another local food and bev operator opens at the new Terminal C at MCO. Wine Bar George, the Disney Springs boite by master sommelier George Miliotes, is offering 75 wines by the glass, bottle and ounce along with a menu of breakfast items, charcuterie, cheese, salads and sandwiches. Cocktails are offered too ... Toastique, the boutique gourmet toast and juice bar chain, has opened its first Florida location at the Hamlin Town Center in Winter Garden at 14410 Shoreside Way ... Also in Winter Garden, Dolly Llama, the L.A.-based waffle and artisanal ice cream joint at Winter Garden Village, celebrates its grand opening Jan. 7 at noon by gifting the first 100 guests a Dolly Llama swag bag of merchandise ... Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe will join Foxtail Coffee inside the Maitland Social when it opens early next year. 

Winter Park will see a sizable new restaurant open next fall at 500 S. Park Ave.: The concept by Artistry Restaurants, who operate Boca and Atlantic Beer & Oyster on the north end of the strip, will pay homage to the history of Winter Park. The menu will celebrate the best Florida has to offer — fresh fish and seafood as well as locally raised beef and plenty of citrus ... Sushi Sake, the South Florida-based chain promising a South Florida-inspired sushi menu, has opened in the old Boston Market space at 840 N. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park ...

NEWS & EVENTS:

Giant Desires, a collab between regional Chinese food pop-up Little Giant and Deli Desires, goes from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at Deli Desires. On the menu: krab rangoon bialy, char siu, mapo tofu dip, matzo ball egg drop soup, Szechuan carrot slaw and dumplings ... The Salty Donut is offering holiday specials through Dec. 24 that include "Santa's Sugar Cookie," an eggnog cinnamon roll and a strawberry sufganiyot — a mini strawberry jam-filled donut tossed in powdered sugar.

