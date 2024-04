Elevated Mexican restaurant Ceiba now open on Conrad Orlando rooftop

click to enlarge Image via Ceiba at Conrad Orlando/Facebook

A love letter to Mexican cuisine, Ceiba is now serving modern takes on authentic Mexican flavors in — or rather, atop — Orlando.Now open on the Conrad Orlando's seventh-floor rooftop, Ceiba is led by chef Stephen Ullrich and aims to reflect a "contemporary expression of Mexican cooking and pays homage to curated ingredients that tell the story of the country’s treasured dishes and artisan purveyors," a release reads.The restaurant's decor highlights sunset tones, bronze and gold accents, jungle leaves, iguana statues and even a terrarium. Wrap-around windows offer views of the Evermore Bay and nightly fireworks shows from nearby Orlando theme parks.Guests can start off with, or snacks, like the Oaxcan-inspiredwith chipotle braised chicken, corn masa and mole rojo. Main dishes include the," a traditional Mayan marinated pork chop. With tortillas made in-house daily, Ceiba offers a variety of taco dishes, including even a passion fruit jelly dessert taco.Ceiba's drink menu highlights agave-based spirits with more than 100 varieties available for sampling in flights or in classic cocktails. Those looking for drinks with non-agave spirits can browse the "Dust Cutter" menu featuring drinks made with whiskey, bourbon and scotch. Zero-proof drink options are also available.The restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as private rooms for up to 30 people.Ceiba is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. at 1500 Eastbeach Way, near the border of the Walt Disney World Resort. Reservations are available through OpenTable and by phone at 407-387-2000.