Elevated Mexican restaurant Ceiba now open on Conrad Orlando rooftop

Like, literally elevated

By on Tue, Apr 2, 2024 at 2:41 pm

click to enlarge Elevated Mexican restaurant Ceiba now open on Conrad Orlando rooftop
Image via Ceiba at Conrad Orlando/Facebook
A love letter to Mexican cuisine, Ceiba is now serving modern takes on authentic Mexican flavors in — or rather, atop — Orlando.

Now open on the Conrad Orlando's seventh-floor rooftop, Ceiba is led by chef Stephen Ullrich and aims to reflect a "contemporary expression of Mexican cooking and pays homage to curated ingredients that tell the story of the country’s treasured dishes and artisan purveyors," a release reads.

The restaurant's decor highlights sunset tones, bronze and gold accents, jungle leaves, iguana statues and even a terrarium. Wrap-around windows offer views of the Evermore Bay and nightly fireworks shows from nearby Orlando theme parks.

Guests can start off with botanas, or snacks, like the Oaxcan-inspired tetela de tinga with chipotle braised chicken, corn masa and mole rojo. Main dishes include the chuleta de cerdo "Poc Chuc," a traditional Mayan marinated pork chop. With tortillas made in-house daily, Ceiba offers a variety of taco dishes, including even a passion fruit jelly dessert taco.

Ceiba's drink menu highlights agave-based spirits with more than 100 varieties available for sampling in flights or in classic cocktails. Those looking for drinks with non-agave spirits can browse the "Dust Cutter" menu featuring drinks made with whiskey, bourbon and scotch. Zero-proof drink options are also available.

The restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as private rooms for up to 30 people.

Ceiba is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. at 1500 Eastbeach Way, near the border of the Walt Disney World Resort. Reservations are available through OpenTable and by phone at 407-387-2000.
click to enlarge Elevated Mexican restaurant Ceiba now open on Conrad Orlando rooftop (2)
Image via Ceiba at Conrad Orlando/Facebook
March 27, 2024

