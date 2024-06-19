Earthy Picks grounds itself in a plant-based roster of casual eats served in the South Eola corridor

Tatiana Henao, as bright and spirited as the vegan café she oversees, is big on connecting with patrons walking into her meatless sanctum in the Thornton Park/South Eola corridor. Any affirmative response to her common refrain ("Is this your first time at Earthy Picks?") has Henao going over the menu and pointing out the "Latin American twists" applied to the wraps, bowls, smoothies and juices. It's something the Colombian native got used to when she started Earthy Picks as a plant-based pop-up five years ago with her mom. They were a popular draw at the Orlando Vegan Market, which Tatiana's sister Yessi started, as well as the Orlando Farmers Market at Lake Eola Park. And they appear to be a popular draw here.

On one weekend visit, every seat in the cozy little joint was taken within 10 minutes of us showing up, and the bustling place was a vibe. The constant whir of Vitamixes indicated folks were really into the smoothies, us included. The 16-ounce "Fill Me Up" ($10), with its mix of berries, bananas, peanut butter, dates and oat milk, emptied real quick. So did the blend of sugar cane and lime juice ($4.25) Henao calls "Colombian Limonada." She says the sweet-tart beverage is a typical and popular drink in her native country. "You should try it with our nachos!" she said so enthusiastically that I couldn't help but yield to her appeal for this weekend-only brunch item dubbed "Na'cho Cheezy Fiesta" ($13.75).

We had no beef with the selection, either. Literally. Instead, the crunchy corn chips were layered with "raw meat" — a ground beef simulacrum made from sunflower seeds, hemp seeds and carrots. A healthy drizzle of house-made cashew cheese, black beans and fresh pico de gallo had us munching on the chips throughout our flesh-free feast.

First up was the "Chicks in a Curry Bowl" ($16.75), laden with decidedly Indian-leaning flavors. A salad of massaged kale, cabbage and carrots drizzled with a cilantro aioli dominated the plate — I would rather have seen more of the coconut chickpea curry and jasmine rice. Also on the plate were sautéed shiitake mushrooms and sweet plantains. The plantains, as well as the cilantro cream, are the "Latin spins" of this dish, says Henao.

But the most popular item on Earthy Picks' menu is the New Age Burrito ($14.75), one that neo-hippies and TikTok divas alike can agree on. The plantains lent a sweet profile; the massaged kale, red quinoa and crispy onions, textural crunch; the black beans and avocado, richness. Plantain chips were served with the burrito, along with a spicy dip Henao fashions from Cholula, lime juice, mayo and pepper flakes. Together, the components worked to create balanced bites, but I can't say it was our favorite.

No, that distinction went to the "Toonah Sensation Wrap" ($14.75). Capers and seaweed are added to a creamy, mustard-tinged chickpea mash to simulate a "fishy" taste but, thankfully, fish-in-a-can flavors and aromas were entirely nonexistent. Cashew cream, tomato and avocado made a lush wrap all the lusher, while kale, carrots and purple cabbage were a crisp complement. We wondered why the burrito and not this wrap was the most popular and concluded that it had to be the name. Seafood-averse diners may not take to a "Toonah" wrap, even if it doesn't taste like fish. But with a rebrand, we all agreed it would move into the top position.

The menu's two dessert options — a gluten-free brownie ($5) and tres leches cake ($6.50) — were tempting enough, but the açai tropical cup ($11), another brunch special, seemed a more appropriate choice given the superfood's South American roots. Sweetening the cup were bananas and mangos thickened with almond butter and granola, then sprinkled with cacao nibs and shreds of coconut. When the açai melted, I slurped the purple runoff heartily. I guess I was glad to end the meal with an earthy pick.