Doshi, a chef-driven, modern Korean restaurant, will open in Winter Park this summer

click to enlarge
photo by Jacob Portillo
Doshi Winter Park
A 2,200-square-foot space that once housed Cafe Rio Mexican Grill in the Whole Foods Plaza in Winter Park is about to get a significant upgrade.
The trio behind virtual outfit Doshibox Korean Kitchen
— Gene Kim, Michael Gillette and Ray Gillette — will vacate their post inside Collab Kitchens to open a modern Korean restaurant in the space that's sat empty for two years.
Restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung are also partners in the venture.
Doshi will offer an elevated, chef-driven and progressive take on Korean cuisine that the city's traditional Korean restaurants don't offer.
"Our mission is to explore the gastronomy of Korea, which offers many amazing flavors and preparations. We want to offer a food experience to our guests that encompasses special techniques, unique and seasonal ingredients and dishes not typically found in your traditional Korean restaurant,” says Kim, a second-generation Korean-American who was raised in Japan before moving to Florida.
click to enlarge
photo via Doshibox
Silky smooth tofu
The open-kitchen format restaurant, slated to open in late summer, will roll out its concept in phases. Phase I will offer a six-seat chef's table experience with a 12-course menu ranging from between $100-$150. Phase 2 will open the restaurant's 30-seat dining room and offer a lower-priced tasting menu for under $100. Phase 3 will open the patio.
As part of the constantly changing tasting menu, every item will be fashioned in-house, be it lacto-fermented kimchi or hand-folded dumplings. Dishes will incorporate seasonality of ingredients and fresh fish from Japan.
"Doshi is about creating our progressive take on hand-crafted, traditional Korean food. We won’t be taking any shortcuts," says Ray Gillette.
A small bar will pour soju, sake, beer and wine.
When Doshibox vacates Collab Kitchen, a new concept by Top Chef Season 3 winner chef Hung Huynh
will take its place — and that's an exciting development in and of itself.
Details on the concept haven't been released as yet, but we'll be sure let you know.
In the meantime, be sure to follow Doshibox for the latest.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.