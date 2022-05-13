VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Doshi, a chef-driven, modern Korean restaurant, will open in Winter Park this summer

By on Fri, May 13, 2022 at 11:51 am

click to enlarge Doshi Winter Park - PHOTO BY JACOB PORTILLO
photo by Jacob Portillo
Doshi Winter Park

A 2,200-square-foot space that once housed Cafe Rio Mexican Grill in the Whole Foods Plaza in Winter Park is about to get a significant upgrade.

The trio behind virtual outfit Doshibox Korean Kitchen — Gene Kim, Michael Gillette and Ray Gillette — will vacate their post inside Collab Kitchens to open a modern Korean restaurant in the space that's sat empty for two years.

Restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung are also partners in the venture.

Doshi will offer an elevated, chef-driven and progressive take on Korean cuisine that the city's traditional Korean restaurants don't offer.

"Our mission is to explore the gastronomy of Korea, which offers many amazing flavors and preparations. We want to offer a food experience to our guests that encompasses special techniques, unique and seasonal ingredients and dishes not typically found in your traditional Korean restaurant,” says Kim, a second-generation Korean-American who was raised in Japan before moving to Florida.

click to enlarge Silky smooth tofu - PHOTO VIA DOSHIBOX
photo via Doshibox
Silky smooth tofu

The open-kitchen format restaurant, slated to open in late summer, will roll out its concept in phases. Phase I will offer a six-seat chef's table experience with a 12-course menu ranging from between $100-$150. Phase 2 will open the restaurant's 30-seat dining room and offer a lower-priced tasting menu for under $100. Phase 3 will open the patio.

As part of the constantly changing tasting menu, every item will be fashioned in-house, be it lacto-fermented kimchi or hand-folded dumplings. Dishes will incorporate seasonality of ingredients and fresh fish from Japan.

"Doshi is about creating our progressive take on hand-crafted, traditional Korean food. We won’t be taking any shortcuts," says Ray Gillette.

A small bar will pour soju, sake, beer and wine.

When Doshibox vacates Collab Kitchen, a new concept by Top Chef Season 3 winner chef Hung Huynh will take its place — and that's an exciting development in and of itself.

Details on the concept haven't been released as yet, but we'll be sure let you know.

In the meantime, be sure to follow Doshibox for the latest.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now

Food + Drink Slideshows

310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now

Food + Drink Slideshows

310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now

Trending

Detroit-style pizza house SoDough Square opens, Vegan Hot Dog Cart moves indoors and other Orlando food news

By Faiyaz Kara

Detroit-style pizza house SoDough Square opens Thursday, May 12.

Ava Mediterraegean in Winter Park feeds those with a burning desire to feast and be seen

By Faiyaz Kara

Ava Mediterraegean in Winter Park feeds those with a burning desire to feast and be seen

Orlando chef Josh Oakley leaving The Monroe

By Faiyaz Kara

Orlando chef Josh Oakley leaving The Monroe

Farm & Haus to open a second location in the Cafe de France space on Park Avenue in Winter Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Farm &amp; Haus to open a second location in the Cafe de France space on Park Avenue in Winter Park

Also in Food + Drink

Ava Mediterraegean in Winter Park feeds those with a burning desire to feast and be seen

By Faiyaz Kara

Ava Mediterraegean in Winter Park feeds those with a burning desire to feast and be seen

Immersion at London House injects phantasmagorical whimsy into the molecular tasting menu genre

By Faiyaz Kara

"We're asked to select a stabbing implement of our choice. Mine looks like some sort of medieval eating spike"

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips

By Faiyaz Kara

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston 'excited' to bring Dos Hombres mezcal to Orlando with Aaron Paul

By Faiyaz Kara

Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul
More

Digital Issue

May 11, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us