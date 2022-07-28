Disney World fine dining restaurant Victoria & Albert's reopens with new look

click to enlarge Via Disney Parks Blog The new design of Victoria & Alberts.

Disney's pandemic shutdown gave it time to rethink and reconfigure many of its biggest attractions and the reopening of most of the park still left quite a few former haunts shuttered as the House of Mouse reworked their offerings.



The latest piece of the park to come back on line is Victoria & Albert's, the ritzy resto inside the Grand Floridian resort.



Victoria & Alberts is reopening today and has a redesigned dining room for the top tier of Disney clientele to enjoy. The AAA Five Diamond Award and Forbes Travel Guide Star Award restaurant is ranked as one of the best fine dining restaurants in the US, and the redesign reflects this.





click to enlarge Via Disney Parks Blog The old design of Victoria & Alberts.

While the restaurant has been closed since March 2020, it has gone through some changes. Before it was a darker space with classic paintings and chandeliers hanging above patrons. It is now modernized with light gray walls, blue carpet and white chairs.



For a mere $295 you can have the luxury to enjoy the chef’s per-fixe menu. (If you would like wine pairings it is just a small $150 add on.) There are two chef tasting menus with options such as Carrot Tikka Masala, Heirloom Tomatoes with 100-year-old Balsamico, and a chocolate tasting.





Now, don’t expect to waltz in here after a long day in the parks, drenched in sweat and ruined sneakers. This fine establishment has a dress code and even an age restriction, as only kiddos 10 and older are able to feast on the 100 year-old Balsamico.

click to enlarge Via Disney Parks Blog The food at Victoria & Alberts.