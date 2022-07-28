VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Disney World fine dining restaurant Victoria & Albert's reopens with new look

Victoria & Albert's is back open at the Grand Floridian

By on Thu, Jul 28, 2022 at 2:43 pm

click to enlarge The new design of Victoria & Alberts. - Via Disney Parks Blog
Via Disney Parks Blog
The new design of Victoria & Alberts.

Disney's pandemic shutdown gave it time to rethink and reconfigure many of its biggest attractions and the reopening of most of the park still left quite a few former haunts shuttered as the House of Mouse reworked their offerings.

The latest piece of the park to come back on line is Victoria & Albert's, the ritzy resto inside the Grand Floridian resort.

Victoria & Alberts is reopening today and has a redesigned dining room for the top tier of Disney clientele to enjoy. The AAA Five Diamond Award and Forbes Travel Guide Star Award restaurant is ranked as one of the best fine dining restaurants in the US, and the redesign reflects this.


click to enlarge The old design of Victoria & Alberts. - Via Disney Parks Blog
Via Disney Parks Blog
The old design of Victoria & Alberts.

While the restaurant has been closed since March 2020, it has gone through some changes. Before it was a darker space with classic paintings and chandeliers hanging above patrons. It is now modernized with light gray walls, blue carpet and white chairs.

For a mere $295 you can have the luxury to enjoy the chef’s per-fixe menu. (If you would like wine pairings it is just a small $150 add on.) There are two chef tasting menus with options such as Carrot Tikka Masala, Heirloom Tomatoes with 100-year-old Balsamico, and a chocolate tasting.

Related
Epcot is getting a ton of new food options (and they aren't just here for a festival) (5)

Epcot is getting a ton of new food options (and they aren't just here for a festival)

Now, don’t expect to waltz in here after a long day in the parks, drenched in sweat and ruined sneakers. This fine establishment has a dress code and even an age restriction, as only kiddos 10 and older are able to feast on the 100 year-old Balsamico.

click to enlarge The food at Victoria & Alberts. - Via Disney Parks Blog
Via Disney Parks Blog
The food at Victoria & Alberts.


click to enlarge Disney World fine dining restaurant Victoria &amp; Albert's reopens with new look
Via Disney Parks Blog

Related
The age of budget hotels near Walt Disney World is over as luxury resorts continue to pop up around the park (3)

The age of budget hotels near Walt Disney World is over as luxury resorts continue to pop up around the park

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Trending

Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker leaving Orlando Meats to start Red Panda Noodle

By Faiyaz Kara

Seth Parker (L) and Eliot Hillis (R)

Plantees in Mills 50 goes green with plant-based burgers and cheese fries

By Faiyaz Kara

A Plantees burger

Kura Sushi to bring conveyor-belt dishes to Vineland Pointe; Morimoto Asia celebrates “Summer Matsuri”

By Faiyaz Kara

PR's Taco Palace

Standing sushi bar Edoboy soft opens in Mills 50; Park Avenue Tavern takes over the old Dexter's Winter Park space in Hannibal Square

By Faiyaz Kara

Edoboy standing sushi bar soft opens in Mills 50 on July 28.

Also in Food + Drink

Plantees in Mills 50 goes green with plant-based burgers and cheese fries

By Faiyaz Kara

A Plantees burger

Like its multimillion-dollar sculpture garden, Bacan at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel cuts a fine figure

By Faiyaz Kara

Like its multimillion-dollar sculpture garden, Bacan at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel cuts a fine figure

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

By Faiyaz Kara

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

JapAnatolia in Oviedo introduces us to su-chi, sushi-like rolls with a Turkish bite

By Faiyaz Kara

JapAnatolia in Oviedo introduces us to su-chi, sushi-like rolls with a Turkish bite

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us