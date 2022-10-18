Disney Springs restaurants launch spooky cocktails, seasonal menus for Halloween

Halloween is nearly here and Disney Springs is getting in the spirit with seasonal menus and monstrous cocktail flights.Italian restaurant Marie & Enzo's leads the way with a flight of cocktails inspired by classic beasties. The Kraken is a candy bar-flavored drink made with peanut butter whiskey, Frankenstein's Monster is a rum-based strawberry shortcake drink and vodka-forward Dracula bats cleanup with flavors reminiscent of hot cocoa.The restaurant's bourbon-based Fortune Teller comes topped with a crystal ball and a cotton candy-flavored concoction comes with a cotton candy garnish.Enzo's Hideway offers the Blackberry El Diablo (a margarita with Epsolon Tequila), a Zombie Martini and a "Purple People Eater" that gets its distinctive color from a mix of curucao, grenadine and sour mix.The Edison is offering cocktails served in blood bags, eyeball-garnished drinks and an alcoholic pumpkin spice latte cocktail.For a less kitschy, more fall-inspired time, several restaurants are offering autumn flavors. Morimota Asia is offering a pumpkin spice cocktail made with tequila and pumpkin liqueur and an apple cocktail made with Absolut and amaretto.The drinks are all available through Oct 31.