Disney Springs restaurants launch spooky cocktails, seasonal menus for Halloween

By on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 at 3:46 pm

click to enlarge Disney Springs restaurants launch spooky cocktails, seasonal menus for Halloween

Halloween is nearly here and Disney Springs is getting in the spirit with seasonal menus and monstrous cocktail flights.

Italian restaurant Marie & Enzo's leads the way with a flight of cocktails inspired by classic beasties. The Kraken is a candy bar-flavored drink made with peanut butter whiskey,  Frankenstein's Monster is a rum-based strawberry shortcake drink and  vodka-forward Dracula bats cleanup with flavors reminiscent of hot cocoa.

The restaurant's bourbon-based Fortune Teller comes topped with a crystal ball and a cotton candy-flavored concoction comes with a cotton candy garnish.

Enzo's Hideway offers the Blackberry El Diablo (a margarita with Epsolon Tequila), a Zombie Martini and a "Purple People Eater" that gets its distinctive color from a mix of curucao, grenadine and sour mix.

The Edison is offering cocktails served in blood bags, eyeball-garnished drinks and an alcoholic pumpkin spice latte cocktail.

For a less kitschy, more fall-inspired time, several restaurants are offering autumn flavors. Morimota Asia is offering a pumpkin spice cocktail made with tequila and pumpkin liqueur and an apple cocktail made with Absolut and amaretto.

 The drinks are all available through Oct 31.

Swine & Sons 407-636-7601, 1280 N. Orange Avenue, Winter Park Reddit users say Swine & Sons is "hands down" a pick for best fries in the Orlando area, especially if you're a fan of seasoned curly fries.

Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Swine & Sons 407-636-7601, 1280 N. Orange Avenue, Winter Park Reddit users say Swine & Sons is "hands down" a pick for best fries in the Orlando area, especially if you're a fan of seasoned curly fries.

Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Swine & Sons 407-636-7601, 1280 N. Orange Avenue, Winter Park Reddit users say Swine & Sons is "hands down" a pick for best fries in the Orlando area, especially if you're a fan of seasoned curly fries.

Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

