Disney chefs to serve up magic at 9th Field to Feast event

Tickets are now on sale for the 9th edition of Field to Feast, the annual food extravaganza put on by the Edible Orlando team of Kendra Lott, Katie Farmand and Pam Brandon.



The trio are joining forces with the Walt Disney World culinary team, master sommelier George Miliotes and farmer Hank Scott of Long & Scott Farms to bring top Disney chefs out to Mount Dora next year on Saturday, Feb. 10.



Tickets for the popular open-air food and wine event are $195, with proceeds benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank Kids Cafe. Visit edibleorlando.com for more.

