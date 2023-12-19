Disney chefs to serve up magic at 9th Field to Feast event

The open-air food extravaganza will be put on by the Edible Orlando team

By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 1:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Disney chefs to serve up magic at 9th Field to Feast event
Photo courtesy Field to Feast

Tickets are now on sale for the 9th edition of Field to Feast, the annual food extravaganza put on by the Edible Orlando team of Kendra Lott, Katie Farmand and Pam Brandon.

The trio are joining forces with the Walt Disney World culinary team, master sommelier George Miliotes and farmer Hank Scott of Long & Scott Farms to bring top Disney chefs out to Mount Dora next year on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Tickets for the popular open-air food and wine event are $195, with proceeds benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank Kids Cafe. Visit edibleorlando.com for more.

Related
Field to Feast event showcases Disney World's top chefs serving locally sourced dishes

Field to Feast event showcases Disney World's top chefs serving locally sourced dishes


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Winter Springs restaurant Thai Basil to close after 20 years

By Chloe Greenberg

Winter Springs restaurant Thai Basil to close after 20 years

Chayote Barrio Kitchen sets chef Mario Pagan's 'New Latin Table' in Winter Park Village

By Faiyaz Kara

Chayote Barrio Kitchen

Popular plant-forward eatery Hungry Pants closes

By Chloe Greenberg

Popular plant-forward eatery Hungry Pants closes

Japanese fast-casual teppanyaki chain Pepper Lunch to open Orlando locations

By Matthew Moyer

Pepper Lunch is coming

Also in Food + Drink

Chayote Barrio Kitchen sets chef Mario Pagan's 'New Latin Table' in Winter Park Village

By Faiyaz Kara

Chayote Barrio Kitchen

Downtown Orlando's Sushi Saint presents heavenly hand rolls, but you’ll pay a not-so-saintly sum for them

By Faiyaz Kara

Downtown Orlando's Sushi Saint presents heavenly hand rolls, but you’ll pay a not-so-saintly sum for them (6)

Imbibe the holiday 'spirits' at seasonal pop-up Miracle on Orange at Winter Park's Courtesy Bar

By Grayson Keglovic

Miracle on Orange is back at the Courtesy Bar for another holiday season

Sip holly-jolly cocktails at the Courtesy Bar; rock some brews at a watch party for KISS' final concert, and more

By Faiyaz Kara

Santa's got a secret.
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us