Darling dinner and drink deals for Valentine's Day in Orlando

444 W New England Ave., Winter Park

Fabio's "Food, Wine & Amore" V-day event offers a multi-course wine pairing dinner experience Feb. 11, 18 and 25.

Valentine's Day: a big day for those in love and those who love candlelit deals. Orlando has no shortage of dining spots to set the mood, but if you're on a budget or just love the thrill of a themed special, there's plenty of options around town.Here are some of Orlando's best dinner and drink deals for you to treat your boo (or yourself, who cares!) to this V-day.Bits & Bubbles Restaurant and Bar is offering an exclusive dinner Feb. 14. The menu includes your choice of appetizer, entree and dessert, with additional champagne or rooftop seating options.The horror-themed craft cocktail lounge is offering a Valentine’s Day Magic Michael Horror Male Review on Feb. 14, priced at $36.66 per person.On Valentine’s Day, The Venetian Chop House will offer its “Love Is to Share” menu, including a five-course chef-driven menu for its guests for $125 per person. Guests can add a wine pairing for $40.The Italian restaurant and neighboring speakeasy-inspired restaurant will offer a few specialty menu items on Feb. 14: Arancini al Tartufo, a short rib lasagna and a brioche and dark chocolate custard dessert, all at special prices.Feb. 11 through 14, Rock and Brews’ Hooked on a Feeling three-course dinner for two includes an appetizer, entree and dessert. The Prix Fixe menu is $80 per couple.Jazz Tastings is offering a Valentine’s Day 3-course dinner menu on Feb.14, priced at $75 per person. Plus, live music for $25 per person.The Southern Sweets candy store is offering plenty of specials, including buy one, get one deals and assorted Valentine’s Day chocolate gift boxes.On Feb. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m., Estefan Kitchen celebrates Valentine’s Day early with a “Dining for 2” experience. It’ll feature chef and bartender demonstrations, mojito samples, seafood paella, dessert and a sparkling wine toast, all for $160 per couple.Feb. 1 through 28, Gordon Ramsay Fish and Chips will offer The Chocolate Covered Cherry Shake, a sweet take on a classic treat.On Valentine’s Day, Jaleo at Disney Springs will offer a special menu, featuring a variety of Spanish tapas and desserts to share.Muse is offering a Valentine’s Day 3-course dinner for two on Feb. 14. Priced at $79.99 per person. Includes a bottle of wine.The Mediterranean-Italian mashup by James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, will feature a specialty a la carte menu for the big day.The steakhouse’s “Bubbles and Pearls” special will feature Dom Perignon paired with a caviar-topped oyster, priced at $69 and available Feb. 10 through 14.Perfect for a night with your boo or your besties, Highball and Harvest is offering a cocktail table experience for guests to sip hand-crafted cocktails and learn from experienced mixologists.B resort’s signature restaurant, American Kitchen Bar & Grill, will offer a specialty menu Feb. 10 through 14 with guests’ choice of appetizers, main courses and plenty of kitschy drinks, like the “Love Potion” and “Blue Moon.”What goes better with undying love than a baked potato? 4 Rivers Smokehouse is offering “Spud Love,” a baked potato deal for you and your boo this Valentine’s Day. Top your tater with your choice of meat, cheese and sauces.This Valentine’s Day, the “Tour of Tango for 2” offers a dining experience that lets the chef surprise guests with dishes based on their own preferences, for $79.22 per person. The experience includes a bottle of brut rosé to share.Mia’s will offer “Bottomless Dining for 2,” for couples to enjoy as many entrees and brick-oven pizzas as their hearts desire. Priced at $89, the bottomless menu includes a bottle of prosecco.Indulge in the restaurant’s delicious “Cupid’s Duo,” which includes Maine lobster and Key West shrimp straight from the Boil Kitchen for $99. This special is intended for sweethearts to share, and pairs perfectly with a bottle of cava “Mas Fi” ($30).Enjoy the “Valentine’s Special”: Grilled lamb over sautéed spinach, roasted butternut squash, and sun-dried cranberries topped with a mint gremolata for $36.From Feb. 10 through 14, Greek restaurant Taverna Opa is offering a $95 four-course romantic meal for two.