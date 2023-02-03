Darling dinner and drink deals for Valentine's Day in Orlando

Valentine's Day: a big day for those in love and those who love candlelit deals. Orlando has no shortage of dining spots to set the mood, but if you're on a budget or just love the thrill of a themed special, there's plenty of options around town.
Here are some of Orlando's best dinner and drink deals for you to treat your boo (or yourself, who cares!) to this V-day.
Bites & Bubbles
1618 N Mills Ave., Orlando
Bits & Bubbles Restaurant and Bar is offering an exclusive dinner Feb. 14. The menu includes your choice of appetizer, entree and dessert, with additional champagne or rooftop seating options.
Cocktails & Screams
39 W Pine St., Orlando
The horror-themed craft cocktail lounge is offering a Valentine’s Day Magic Michael Horror Male Review on Feb. 14, priced at $36.66 per person.
The Venetian Chop House
8101 World Center Drive, Orlando
On Valentine’s Day, The Venetian Chop House will offer its “Love Is to Share” menu, including a five-course chef-driven menu for its guests for $125 per person. Guests can add a wine pairing for $40.
Maria & Enzo’s and Enzo’s Hideaway
1560 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista
The Italian restaurant and neighboring speakeasy-inspired restaurant will offer a few specialty menu items on Feb. 14: Arancini al Tartufo, a short rib lasagna and a brioche and dark chocolate custard dessert, all at special prices.
Fabio's Table
Fabio's "Food, Wine & Amore" V-day event offers a multi-course wine pairing dinner experience Feb. 11, 18 and 25.
Rock and Brews
6897 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando
Feb. 11 through 14, Rock and Brews’ Hooked on a Feeling three-course dinner for two includes an appetizer, entree and dessert. The Prix Fixe menu is $80 per couple.
Jazz Tastings
164 Lake Ave., Maitland
Jazz Tastings is offering a Valentine’s Day 3-course dinner menu on Feb.14, priced at $75 per person. Plus, live music for $25 per person.
Savannah’s Candy Kitchen
3235 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee
The Southern Sweets candy store is offering plenty of specials, including buy one, get one deals and assorted Valentine’s Day chocolate gift boxes.
Estefan Kitchen Orlando
3269 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee
On Feb. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m., Estefan Kitchen celebrates Valentine’s Day early with a “Dining for 2” experience. It’ll feature chef and bartender demonstrations, mojito samples, seafood paella, dessert and a sparkling wine toast, all for $160 per couple.
Gordon Ramsay Fish and Chips
8391 International Drive, Suite C-1, Orlando
Feb. 1 through 28, Gordon Ramsay Fish and Chips will offer The Chocolate Covered Cherry Shake, a sweet take on a classic treat.
Jaleo
1482 E. Buena Vista Drive, Orlando
On Valentine’s Day, Jaleo at Disney Springs will offer a special menu, featuring a variety of Spanish tapas and desserts to share.
Muse Bar & Bistro
2385 S Highway 27, Clermont
Muse is offering a Valentine’s Day 3-course dinner for two on Feb. 14. Priced at $79.99 per person. Includes a bottle of wine.
Primo
4040 Central Florida Parkway, Orlando
The Mediterranean-Italian mashup by James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, will feature a specialty a la carte menu for the big day.
STK Steakhouse
1580 E. Buena Vista Drive, Orlando
The steakhouse’s “Bubbles and Pearls” special will feature Dom Perignon paired with a caviar-topped oyster, priced at $69 and available Feb. 10 through 14.
Highball and Harvest
4012 Central Florida Parkway, Orlando
Perfect for a night with your boo or your besties, Highball and Harvest is offering a cocktail table experience for guests to sip hand-crafted cocktails and learn from experienced mixologists.
American Kitchen Bar and Grill
1905 Hotel Plaza Blvd., Lake Buena Vista
B resort’s signature restaurant, American Kitchen Bar & Grill, will offer a specialty menu Feb. 10 through 14 with guests’ choice of appetizers, main courses and plenty of kitschy drinks, like the “Love Potion” and “Blue Moon.”
4 Rivers Smokehouse
Multiple Orlando locations
What goes better with undying love than a baked potato? 4 Rivers Smokehouse is offering “Spud Love,” a baked potato deal for you and your boo this Valentine’s Day. Top your tater with your choice of meat, cheese and sauces.
Cafe Tu Tu Tango
8625 International Drive, Orlando
This Valentine’s Day, the “Tour of Tango for 2” offers a dining experience that lets the chef surprise guests with dishes based on their own preferences, for $79.22 per person. The experience includes a bottle of brut rosé to share.
Mia’s Italian Kitchen
8717 International Drive, Orlando
Mia’s will offer “Bottomless Dining for 2,” for couples to enjoy as many entrees and brick-oven pizzas as their hearts desire. Priced at $89, the bottomless menu includes a bottle of prosecco.
Paddlefish
1670 Buena Vista Drive, Orlando
Indulge in the restaurant’s delicious “Cupid’s Duo,” which includes Maine lobster and Key West shrimp straight from the Boil Kitchen for $99. This special is intended for sweethearts to share, and pairs perfectly with a bottle of cava “Mas Fi” ($30).
Terralina Crafted Italian
1650 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista
Enjoy the “Valentine’s Special”: Grilled lamb over sautéed spinach, roasted butternut squash, and sun-dried cranberries topped with a mint gremolata for $36.
Taverna Opa
9101 International Drive, Orlando
From Feb. 10 through 14, Greek restaurant Taverna Opa is offering a $95 four-course romantic meal for two.
