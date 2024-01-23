Danilo's Pasta Bar mastermind DJ Tangalin to kick off 'Chef Night' series at Edible Education Experience

By on Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 3:15 pm

click to enlarge Chef Danilo "Dj" Tangalin hosts a Chef Night nwxt week - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Chef Danilo "Dj" Tangalin hosts a Chef Night nwxt week
Danilo’s Pasta Bar chef DJ Tangalin presents third-culture cooking at its most honest, and he’ll give guests footing the relatively modest price of admission a five-course seasonal sampling next Tuesday when he kicks off 2024’s “Chef Night” series at the Edible Education Experience Kitchen House.

Tangalin remixes traditional Italian pasta with flavors from the Asian archipelago, adding pops, drips and dots from around the globe.

Tangalin has staged with such iconic chefs as Eric Ripert at Le Bernardin, Bryan Voltaggio at Volt, Douglas Keane at Cyrus and Daniel Patterson at Coi, so expect a posh and polished presentation, but without any of the pretense.

6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30, Edible Education Experience, 26 E. King St., edibleed.org, $100.

Event Details
Chef Night: Chef Danilo “DJ” Tangalin Jr.

Tue., Jan. 30, 6 p.m.

Edible Education Experience 26 E King St, Orlando College Park


About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
