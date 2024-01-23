Danilo's Pasta Bar mastermind DJ Tangalin to kick off 'Chef Night' series at Edible Education Experience

Tangalin remixes traditional Italian pasta with flavors from the Asian archipelago, adding pops, drips and dots from around the globe.
Tangalin has staged with such iconic chefs as Eric Ripert at Le Bernardin, Bryan Voltaggio at Volt, Douglas Keane at Cyrus and Daniel Patterson at Coi, so expect a posh and polished presentation, but without any of the pretense.
6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30, Edible Education Experience, 26 E. King St., edibleed.org, $100.
