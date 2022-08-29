ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

College Park restaurant Top Protein wants you to try their 'meat made from milk'

By on Mon, Aug 29, 2022 at 3:29 pm

click to enlarge College Park restaurant Top Protein wants you to try their 'meat made from milk'
Top Protein

Have you ever been eating a burger and wished it was a little bit more milky?  If so, agents are currently being dispatched to your house.

We have to assume Top Protein's vegetarian offerings aren't actually reminiscent of dairy, even if the new College Park restaurant boasts that its products are meat made from milk. The company claims it can make thick and tasty cuts of faux meat from "ruminant milk supplies." (We're salivating already.)

Orlando citizens get to be the guinea pigs for the new vegetarian product, as they hope to prove its viability via a flagship restaurant on Edgewater Drive.  Inside a building that used to hold Jaber Lebanese Cuisine  and The Peppy Bistro, Top Protein will showcase its "whole muscle-like" products that can "be used as direct replacements for all real meats." The burger and chicken substitutes come loaded with protein and they boast that their faux-cow patty is excellent for "all workout people."

The restaurant has yet to announce an opening date.




 

Alex Galbraith

