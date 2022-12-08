Cleveland-based chain Barrio Tacos opens first Florida location at Orlando's Waterford Lakes

click to enlarge Facebook | Barrio Tacos The Waterford Lakes Barrio location marks the chain restaurant's first Florida location and 18th location overall.

There's a new entrant to a crowded taco field in Orlando. Barrio Tacos, a chain based in Cleveland, Ohio, has this week opened the doors to a location in Waterford Lakes.The new restaurant, adorned with Day of the Dead-inspired designs and artwork, is one of 18 Barrio Tacos locations that include spots in Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.“Barrios Tacos is a great addition to Waterford Lakes Town Center,” said Lynda Glinski, General Manager, Waterford Lakes Town Center, in a press statement. “The new location has already created buzz with their unique style and extensive menu for families, college students, and those looking for a different taco experience within the market.”Barrio's menu features build-your-own tacos, plenty of queso and multiple margaritas.There will also be a brunch menu available on weekends. Brunch offerings include fried hoyos (donut holes), an avocado tostada and a Bloody Maria, alongside other specialty brunch taco and cocktail offerings.