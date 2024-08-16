City Food Hall set to bring new eateries to Ivanhoe Village in September

Set to open up shop in the same space previously occupied by the Hall on the Yard, City Food Hall will be located at 1412 Alden Road.
The two-story space will house three eateries concocted by Danilo's Pasta Bar chef DJ Tagalin in partnership with Soseki's Michael Collantes: Chez Les Copains, a classic French brasserie; Asin, a Filipino chef's tasting counter; and a reimagined version of Collantes' Taglish, which will have a new menu overseen by Tagalin.
Additional vendors include Ramen Takagi and EggDose.
The Hall on the Yard food hall in Ivanhoe Village closed this spring amid a lawsuit with its landlord over unpaid rent, according to court records. Records indicated that the Hall on the Yard owed nearly $250,000 in unpaid rent.
According to the complaint filed by Ivanhoe Place Propco, the Hall on the Yard's parent company filed for bankruptcy protection in July 2023. They were supposed to continue to pay rent, which did not happen even after notices were served, according to records.
The space housed nine food stalls, five event spaces and three premium cocktail bars.
