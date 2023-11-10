Black Restaurant Week returns to Orlando starting Friday, Nov. 10

That's Friday as in today!

By on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 at 6:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nikki's Place is one of the Orlando spots featured in Black Restaurant Week - Photo via Nikki’s Place/Yelp
Photo via Nikki’s Place/Yelp
Nikki's Place is one of the Orlando spots featured in Black Restaurant Week
Black Restaurant Week returns to the Orlando area this Friday, spotlighting some crucial and local Black-owned eateries in our region.

Running from Friday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 19, Black Restaurant Week focuses in on Black restaurateurs, bartenders, chefs, caterers and food truck operators throughout the state.

The organizers of the event want this to be more than just another food-focused event, with an ambitious brief of "restimulating local economies within the Black community by promoting Black-owned culinary businesses and professionals who cannot afford costly marketing campaigns."

The restaurants participating in this statewide event this year include:

Brothers N Arms BBQ, food truck
CrystalBakes, 142 E. Jackson St.
Golden Krust, 318 N. Alafaya Trail
Golden Krust, 1020 W. State Road 50, Clermont
Golden Krust, 5510 W. Colonial Drive
Golden Krust, 2753 N. Hiawassee Road
Jack and Jackie’s Wingz Thingz & BBQ, 692 W. Robinson St.
Nikki's Place, 742 Carter St.
Plates on Deck, 9640 Boggy Creek Road
Seana’s Caribbean Soul Food, 719 Good Homes Road
Streetwise Urban Food, 4434 Hoffner Ave.
Virgin Island Thyme, Caribbean Grill, 457 Avalon Park S. Blvd.

More information about Black Restaurant Week can be found on their website. The organization showcased 1,250 Black-owned businesses nationwide in 2023, according to Restaurant Week organizers.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Camille, the French-Vietnamese head-turner in Baldwin Park, is a true Orlando original

By Faiyaz Kara

Camille, the French-Vietnamese head-turner in Baldwin Park, is a true Orlando original

Mid Drive Dive to liven up Edgewater Drive; Natsu Omakase comes to NoDo; Jeni's Ice Cream opens in Winter Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Natsu Omakase opens in the North Quarter of downtown Orlando sometime next month.

New absinthe bar Death in the Afternoon soft opens in Orlando this week

By Chloe Greenberg

New absinthe bar Death in the Afternoon soft opens in Orlando this week

Orlando is Talkin' Tacos with new location of the South Florida restaurant opening this month

By Matthew Moyer

Talkin' Tacos opens this month in Thornton Park

Also in Food + Drink

New absinthe bar Death in the Afternoon soft opens in Orlando this week

By Chloe Greenberg

New absinthe bar Death in the Afternoon soft opens in Orlando this week

Camille, the French-Vietnamese head-turner in Baldwin Park, is a true Orlando original

By Faiyaz Kara

Camille, the French-Vietnamese head-turner in Baldwin Park, is a true Orlando original

Caravan Uzbek and Turkish Cuisine transports Central Asia's crossroads fare to Orlando

By Faiyaz Kara

Caravan Uzbek and Turkish Cuisine transports Central Asia's crossroads fare to Orlando

Orlando outpost of KungFu Kitchen dazzles down by Disney

By Faiyaz Kara

Green veggie dumplings
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us