Black Restaurant Week returns to Orlando starting Friday, Nov. 10

Photo via Nikki’s Place/Yelp
Nikki's Place is one of the Orlando spots featured in Black Restaurant Week
returns to the Orlando area this Friday, spotlighting some crucial and local Black-owned eateries in our region.
Running from Friday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 19, Black Restaurant Week focuses in on Black restaurateurs, bartenders, chefs, caterers and food truck operators throughout the state.
The organizers of the event want this to be more than just another food-focused event, with an ambitious brief of "restimulating local economies within the Black community by promoting Black-owned culinary businesses and professionals who cannot afford costly marketing campaigns."
The restaurants participating in this statewide event this year include:
Brothers N Arms BBQ
, food truck
CrystalBakes
, 142 E. Jackson St.
Golden Krust
, 318 N. Alafaya Trail
Golden Krust
, 1020 W. State Road 50, Clermont
Golden Krust
, 5510 W. Colonial Drive
Golden Krust
, 2753 N. Hiawassee Road
Jack and Jackie’s Wingz Thingz & BBQ, 692 W. Robinson St.
Nikki's Place
, 742 Carter St.
Plates on Deck
, 9640 Boggy Creek Road
Seana’s Caribbean Soul Food
, 719 Good Homes Road
Streetwise Urban Food
, 4434 Hoffner Ave.
Virgin Island Thyme
, Caribbean Grill, 457 Avalon Park S. Blvd.
More information about Black Restaurant Week can be found on their website
. The organization showcased 1,250 Black-owned businesses nationwide in 2023, according to Restaurant Week organizers.
