Bite30 offers up $35 three-course meals from a constellation of Orlando restaurants

Each participating resto has whipped up unique multi-course meals that highlight the creativity at work in the kitchens of Orlando’s culinary scene. And once again, diners are encouraged to participate on social media by tagging their dishes when eating at each restaurant for the chance to win gift cards to participating eateries.
The roster of spots this year includes The Pinery, The Stubborn Mule, Taverna Opa, Ootoya Sushi Lounge, Maxine’s on Shine, Artisan’s Table, Bulla Gastrobar, Dovecote, The Nauti Lobstah and so many more.
Try someplace you’ve never been, it won’t break the bank!
Bite30 runs through July 9.
Various locations, bite30.com, $35.
Event Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter