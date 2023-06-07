Bite30 offers up $35 three-course meals from a constellation of Orlando restaurants

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Ootoya Sushi is taking part in this year's Bite30

Event Details Bite30 Through July 9 multiple locations various locations, Orlando Central

Our own Bite30 event is currently going strong, with an army of local restaurants offering up tasty, three-course prix fixe menus for a mere $35.Each participating resto has whipped up unique multi-course meals that highlight the creativity at work in the kitchens of Orlando’s culinary scene. And once again, diners are encouraged to participate on social media by tagging their dishes when eating at each restaurant for the chance to win gift cards to participating eateries.The roster of spots this year includes The Pinery, The Stubborn Mule, Taverna Opa, Ootoya Sushi Lounge, Maxine’s on Shine, Artisan’s Table, Bulla Gastrobar, Dovecote, The Nauti Lobstah and so many more.Try someplace you’ve never been, it won’t break the bank!Bite30 runs through July 9.