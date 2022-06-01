Bite30 2022 offers $33 three-course meals at more than 30 top Orlando restaurants

It's the most wonderful time of the year for Orlando's penny-pinching gourmands. Bite30 is back with more than 30 top restaurants offering three-course meals for just $33 dollars.
Over the years, Bite30 has been so successful and beloved that its name has become a bite of a misnomer. There are 32 participating restaurants (more than if you count individual locations) offering deals and the pandemic-era decision to stretch the culinary celebration beyond a month has held. The current iteration of Bite30, sponsored by Publix Aprons Cooking School, runs from today (June 1) to July 10.
A full swath of the Orlando culinary scene is on display at participating restaurants. Sushi from Ootoya and Korean BBQ from the revived Shin Jung rub elbows with gastropubs like Bulla, high-minded newcomers like the Pinery and old favorites like Maxine's On Shine. A full list of menus can be found at bite30.com
Bite30 also offers the chance to win plenty of prizes. Snapping pics of your discounted meal and sharing with the hashtags #Bite30 and #PublixAprons automatically enters you to win restaurant gift certificates!
For all other information, head to Bite30.com