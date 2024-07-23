Bite into your best life when Tacos and Tequila takes over downtown Orlando's Cheyenne Saloon

Tacos and Tequila takes over Church Street’s Cheyenne Saloon this weekend with food and drink purveyors, live performances and a (friendly) voting competition for the tastiest fare.
Local eateries Jimmy Hula’s, Las Carretas and Sami Tacos; beverage vendors Costa Tequila, Cutwater Tequila and Curamia; and DJ BMF and his Phat ’n’ Jazzy Brass Band are just a few of those lined up to keep this fiesta going.
Ticket sales benefit historic Milk District venue the Plaza Live. VIP ticket holders earn one hour of early festivity access, a private bar and exclusive refreshments.
Noon Saturday, July 27, Cheyenne Saloon, 128 W. Church St., tacosandtequilaorlando. com, $55-$90.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed