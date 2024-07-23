Bite into your best life when Tacos and Tequila takes over downtown Orlando's Cheyenne Saloon

By on Tue, Jul 23, 2024 at 2:36 pm

click to enlarge Tacos and Tequila takes over the Cheyenne Saloon this week - Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
Tacos and Tequila takes over the Cheyenne Saloon this week
Bienvenidos, Orlando taco lovers and tequila drinkers, to the food festival you simply can’t miss.

Tacos and Tequila takes over Church Street’s Cheyenne Saloon this weekend with food and drink purveyors, live performances and a (friendly) voting competition for the tastiest fare.

Local eateries Jimmy Hula’s, Las Carretas and Sami Tacos; beverage vendors Costa Tequila, Cutwater Tequila and Curamia; and DJ BMF and his Phat ’n’ Jazzy Brass Band are just a few of those lined up to keep this fiesta going.

Ticket sales benefit historic Milk District venue the Plaza Live. VIP ticket holders earn one hour of early festivity access, a private bar and exclusive refreshments.

Noon Saturday, July 27, Cheyenne Saloon, 128 W. Church St., tacosandtequilaorlando. com, $55-$90.

Event Details
Tacos and Tequila

Tacos and Tequila

Sat., July 27, 1 p.m.

Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House 128 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

Location Details

Cheyenne Saloon and Opera House

128 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

407-839-3000

www.cheyenne-saloon.com


Zoey Thomas

July 17, 2024

