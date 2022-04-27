VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

An Orlando location for Sixty Vines, Chick’nCone opens with a unique twist on chicken and waffles and more local food news

By on Wed, Apr 27, 2022 at 1:00 am

Chicken and waffle ... cones
Chicken and waffle ... cones courtesy photo

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Sixty Vines will move into the space that long held Roy's Restaurant in the Plaza Venezia in Dr. Phillips. Just a few doors down, Chima Brazilian Steakhouse will move into the old Bonefish Grill space. Both are expected to open this year ... Over in Winter Garden, Bruno's Oysters, by chef Bruno Fonseca (The Foreigner), Norikase Hand Rolls and Bento Sushi + Poke will open this summer inside the Plant Street Market ... Takumi Ramen has opened downtown in the old Philly Connection/The Ramen space at 486 N. Orange Ave. The ramen joint bears no relation to Ocoee's Takumi Sushi & Ramen ... Chick'nCone, the global chain specializing in handheld waffles stuffed with fried chicken, opens this Saturday in the old George's Gourmet Cookies space at 501 N. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park ... Chiffon Culture Bakery Café, the Winter Springs bakery specializing in Japanese mochi doughnuts, chiffon cakes, egg tarts, cream puffs, boba tea and gourmet coffee, has opened at 5256 Red Bug Lake Road ...

Mochinut, the mochi doughnut chain that also offers Korean hot dogs, has opened next to Moge Tea at 7581 W. Sand Lake Road ... After closing its Chevron gas station location, DG Doughnuts has reopened in the old Ocoee Cafe space at 29 W. McKey St. in (where else?) Ocoee ... Local poke outfit Kona Poke has opened a location at the Colonial Shoppes plaza in Apopka.

NEWS + EVENTS: The Vegan Earth Day Fest kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Lake Eola. More than 25 vendors will be on hand and admission is free ... Thornton Park will stage a Cinco de Mayo block party on East Washington Street from 3-11 p.m. Thursday, May 5, with various participating restaurants, drink specials, live music and games. Cost is $10 ($20 day of) and a portion of proceeds benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank ... The 7th Annual Cuban Sandwich Festival goes May 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kissimmee's Lakefront Park. Admission is free, with VIP tickets going for $55. Visit cubansandwichfestival.com for more ... The Hampton Social on I-Drive hosts "Run for the Rosés" on the day of the Kentucky Derby, May 7. The restaurant will offer $10 rosé mint juleps all day, along with live music, raffles and contests ... On May 9 at 5 p.m., Tori Tori hosts a block party fundraiser to benefit the family of George Foss, the restaurant's chef de cuisine who was killed in a motorcycle accident March 10 in Davenport. He was 35. The event will feature guest chefs, cocktails, a live DJ and a silent auction. Cost is $40.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now
15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now
15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now
15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Trending

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston 'excited' to bring Dos Hombres mezcal to Orlando with Aaron Paul

By Faiyaz Kara

Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul

Three new seafood-focused concepts coming to Central Florida fine-food hub Plant Street Market this summer

By Faiyaz Kara

Plant Street Market

White Castle opening a takeout-only location in Orlando

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

White Castle will open a takeout-only location next to its existing one in Orlando in the summer, according to its announcement on Tuesday.

Jacked Up Vegan food truck has a new permanent home, Detroit-style pizzeria SoDough opens guess where, and Salt + Straw comes to Disney Springs

By Faiyaz Kara

Jacked-Up Vegan's new home is the Winter Park Collective on Fairbanks Avenue

Also in Food + Drink

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips

By Faiyaz Kara

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston 'excited' to bring Dos Hombres mezcal to Orlando with Aaron Paul

By Faiyaz Kara

Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul

At Dolce in South Eola, it's all about the cakes, crepes and confections

By Faiyaz Kara

At Dolce in South Eola, it's all about the cakes, crepes and confections

Isan Zaap gets funky near Millenia mall with the stimulating fare of northeastern Thailand

By Faiyaz Kara

Isan Zaap gets funky near Millenia mall with the stimulating fare of northeastern Thailand
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us