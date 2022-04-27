An Orlando location for Sixty Vines, Chick’nCone opens with a unique twist on chicken and waffles and more local food news

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Sixty Vines will move into the space that long held Roy's Restaurant in the Plaza Venezia in Dr. Phillips. Just a few doors down, Chima Brazilian Steakhouse will move into the old Bonefish Grill space. Both are expected to open this year ... Over in Winter Garden, Bruno's Oysters, by chef Bruno Fonseca (The Foreigner), Norikase Hand Rolls and Bento Sushi + Poke will open this summer inside the Plant Street Market ... Takumi Ramen has opened downtown in the old Philly Connection/The Ramen space at 486 N. Orange Ave. The ramen joint bears no relation to Ocoee's Takumi Sushi & Ramen ... Chick'nCone, the global chain specializing in handheld waffles stuffed with fried chicken, opens this Saturday in the old George's Gourmet Cookies space at 501 N. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park ... Chiffon Culture Bakery Café, the Winter Springs bakery specializing in Japanese mochi doughnuts, chiffon cakes, egg tarts, cream puffs, boba tea and gourmet coffee, has opened at 5256 Red Bug Lake Road ...

Mochinut, the mochi doughnut chain that also offers Korean hot dogs, has opened next to Moge Tea at 7581 W. Sand Lake Road ... After closing its Chevron gas station location, DG Doughnuts has reopened in the old Ocoee Cafe space at 29 W. McKey St. in (where else?) Ocoee ... Local poke outfit Kona Poke has opened a location at the Colonial Shoppes plaza in Apopka.

NEWS + EVENTS: The Vegan Earth Day Fest kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Lake Eola. More than 25 vendors will be on hand and admission is free ... Thornton Park will stage a Cinco de Mayo block party on East Washington Street from 3-11 p.m. Thursday, May 5, with various participating restaurants, drink specials, live music and games. Cost is $10 ($20 day of) and a portion of proceeds benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank ... The 7th Annual Cuban Sandwich Festival goes May 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kissimmee's Lakefront Park. Admission is free, with VIP tickets going for $55. Visit cubansandwichfestival.com for more ... The Hampton Social on I-Drive hosts "Run for the Rosés" on the day of the Kentucky Derby, May 7. The restaurant will offer $10 rosé mint juleps all day, along with live music, raffles and contests ... On May 9 at 5 p.m., Tori Tori hosts a block party fundraiser to benefit the family of George Foss, the restaurant's chef de cuisine who was killed in a motorcycle accident March 10 in Davenport. He was 35. The event will feature guest chefs, cocktails, a live DJ and a silent auction. Cost is $40.