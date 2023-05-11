Trulieve spends another $8 million to put recreational pot on Florida's 2024 ballot

click to enlarge Image via Adobe

The medical-cannabis company Trulieve contributed another $8 million in April to a ballot initiative aimed at legalizing recreational use of marijuana, according to a finance report posted Wednesday on the state Division of Elections website.As of April 30, Trulieve had contributed $38.5 million to Smart & Safe Florida, a political committee trying to put the initiative on the November 2024 ballot.That is all but $124.58 of the money raised by the committee, which had spent $38.4 million as of April 30, according to the report.Most of the money has gone toward collecting and verifying petition signatures. The Division of Elections website Wednesday listed 786,702 validated signatures for the initiative.The committee needs to reach a total of 891,523 validated signatures.The “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana” proposal would allow people 21 or older “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”Florida voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment that broadly allowed medical marijuana.