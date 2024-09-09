Trulieve adds another $7.5 million to effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida

The contributions have gone to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which had raised a total of $90.22 million as of Aug. 30 and had spent $62.4 million, the report shows.
Trulieve had contributed $82.89 million to the committee since 2022, with $116,800 of that in in-kind contributions.
The report includes updated finance information from Aug. 24 through Aug. 30. During that period, Smart & Safe Florida raised $7.6 million in cash, while spending about $5.51 million.
The proposed constitutional amendment, which will appear on the November ballot as Amendment 3, says, in part, that it would allow “adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”
Voters in 2016 passed a constitutional amendment that allowed medical marijuana.
