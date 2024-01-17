Your Orlando weekend agenda, Jan. 19-21: Science on Tap, Mayhem on Mills, DIY broadsides and more

The best stuff to do around town with your precious free time

By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 7:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Orlando Science Center's "Science on Tap" event invites beer enthusiasts to a fun(d)raising event - photo via Orlando Science Center
photo via Orlando Science Center
The Orlando Science Center's "Science on Tap" event invites beer enthusiasts to a fun(d)raising event

Build a Broadside: Dori Griffin Join Dori Griffin, author of Type Specimens, for a virtual workshop that repurposes historical typographic material as a tool for self-expression. 6 pm Friday; free, reservation required; cah.ucf.edu.

Charlotte's Web Based on E.B. White's story of the loving friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte. 2 & 5:30 pm Saturday-Sunday; Orlando Family Stage, 1001 E. Princeton St.; 407-896-7365; orlandofamilystage.com.

Henry VI Part I: Joan of Arc The world whirls out of control in the thrilling tale of France's Joan of Arc, the English warrior Talbot, and the young King Henry VI. Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St.; $37.10-$61.48; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org.

Mayhem on Mills: Fury Nation With Eli Knight, Kelsey Raegan, Mikey Spandex, DMC, Troy Hollywood, Snoop Strikes, Daniel Starling, Randy Wentworth, Devlyn Macabre, Handsome Man of Science, Drennen, The Cheese, Hunter Law, The Gifted (Logan Cruz, Leeroy Shogun, Wheezy T) and more. 5 pm Sunday; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St.; $25; 336-491-8489; instagram.com/mayhemonmills.

Orlando Beer Week Kickoff Party All 15 taps will be pouring delicious brews made right here in the City Beautiful, with the owners and brewers on site, so you can chat with them about what fun things they have cooking. 6 pm Friday; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; 407-776-4693.

Repticon 9 am Saturday and 10 am Sunday; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $10-$15; 407-295-3247; repticon.com.

Science on Screen: 12 Monkeys Traveling back in time isn't simple, as James Cole (Bruce Willis) learns the hard way. Imprisoned in the 2030s, James is recruited for a mission that will send him back to the 1990s. 11 am Saturday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Science on Tap Hop in for an afternoon of brews, food, and science while supporting a good cause. 1 pm Saturday; Loch Haven Park, 777 E. Princeton St.; $60-$90; 407-246-2283; osc.org.

Sensory Sunday: Florida's Artistic Wonders Explore how crunchy shells, squishy clay, and vibrant colors can be used to create artworks inspired by Florida's vibrant arts and culture. Have a day filled with exploration, creativity, and inspiration while celebrating the Sunshine State's diverse artistic heritage. Noon-4 pm Sunday; Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd.; free-$8; 407-836-8500; thehistorycenter.org.

Shit Sandwich Amplifying Orlando's top comedic talent and nurturing the city's comedy scene. 9 pm Saturday; Bull and Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St; free; 407-896-7546; bullandbushorlando.com.

Tyler Fischer 6 pm Sunday; Funny Bone Comedy Club, 9101 International Drive; $32-$62; 407-480-5233; orlando.funnybone.com.



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Kristin Howard

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The 30th anniversary Paws in the Park pet festival returns to Orlando in February

By Alexandra Sullivan

The 30th anniversary Paws in the Park pet festival returns to Orlando in February

Orlando's Out and Proud Productions stages a nonbinary version of 'The Last Five Years'

By McKenna Schueler

'The Last Five Years' runs at ME Theatre Friday and Saturday

TNA Wrestling returns to Kissimmee for two days of Impact television tapings

By Matthew Moyer

TNA Wrestling returns to Central Florida this weekend

This year's Zora Neale Hurston Festival welcomes African artist Louise Deininger

By Richard Reep

Artist Louise Deininger with some of her work

Also in Arts + Culture

This year's Zora Neale Hurston Festival welcomes African artist Louise Deininger

By Richard Reep

Artist Louise Deininger with some of her work

FestN4 review: 'The Chair on the Door' is a terrifically engaging tale about growing up in a doomsday cult

By Seth Kubersky

Travis Abels performs 'The Chair on the Door' at Orlando Fringe's FestN4

FestN4 review: Masturbatory 'Stroke of Genius' explores the rich history of on-stage onanism

By Seth Kubersky

The cast and crew of "Stroke of Genius: Pantomime Masturbation Throughout Performing Arts History"

FestN4 review: In 'Malunderstood,' Kenny Streule relives rural Canadian childhood humiliations with sock-puppets and interpretive dance

By Seth Kubersky

FestN4 review: In 'Malunderstood,' Kenny Streule relives rural Canadian childhood humiliations with sock-puppets and interpretive dance
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us