Your Orlando weekend agenda, Jan. 19-21: Science on Tap, Mayhem on Mills, DIY broadsides and more

click to enlarge photo via Orlando Science Center The Orlando Science Center's "Science on Tap" event invites beer enthusiasts to a fun(d)raising event

Build a Broadside: Dori Griffin Join Dori Griffin, author of Type Specimens, for a virtual workshop that repurposes historical typographic material as a tool for self-expression. 6 pm Friday; free, reservation required; cah.ucf.edu.

Charlotte's Web Based on E.B. White's story of the loving friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte. 2 & 5:30 pm Saturday-Sunday; Orlando Family Stage, 1001 E. Princeton St.; 407-896-7365; orlandofamilystage.com.

Henry VI Part I: Joan of Arc The world whirls out of control in the thrilling tale of France's Joan of Arc, the English warrior Talbot, and the young King Henry VI. Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St.; $37.10-$61.48; 407-447-1700; orlandoshakes.org.

Mayhem on Mills: Fury Nation With Eli Knight, Kelsey Raegan, Mikey Spandex, DMC, Troy Hollywood, Snoop Strikes, Daniel Starling, Randy Wentworth, Devlyn Macabre, Handsome Man of Science, Drennen, The Cheese, Hunter Law, The Gifted (Logan Cruz, Leeroy Shogun, Wheezy T) and more. 5 pm Sunday; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St.; $25; 336-491-8489; instagram.com/mayhemonmills.

Orlando Beer Week Kickoff Party All 15 taps will be pouring delicious brews made right here in the City Beautiful, with the owners and brewers on site, so you can chat with them about what fun things they have cooking. 6 pm Friday; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; 407-776-4693.



Repticon 9 am Saturday and 10 am Sunday; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $10-$15; 407-295-3247; repticon.com.

Science on Screen: 12 Monkeys Traveling back in time isn't simple, as James Cole (Bruce Willis) learns the hard way. Imprisoned in the 2030s, James is recruited for a mission that will send him back to the 1990s. 11 am Saturday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $11; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Science on Tap Hop in for an afternoon of brews, food, and science while supporting a good cause. 1 pm Saturday; Loch Haven Park, 777 E. Princeton St.; $60-$90; 407-246-2283; osc.org.

Sensory Sunday: Florida's Artistic Wonders Explore how crunchy shells, squishy clay, and vibrant colors can be used to create artworks inspired by Florida's vibrant arts and culture. Have a day filled with exploration, creativity, and inspiration while celebrating the Sunshine State's diverse artistic heritage. Noon-4 pm Sunday; Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd.; free-$8; 407-836-8500; thehistorycenter.org.

Shit Sandwich Amplifying Orlando's top comedic talent and nurturing the city's comedy scene. 9 pm Saturday; Bull and Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St; free; 407-896-7546; bullandbushorlando.com.

Tyler Fischer 6 pm Sunday; Funny Bone Comedy Club, 9101 International Drive; $32-$62; 407-480-5233; orlando.funnybone.com.