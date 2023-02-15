Whiskey Business, Orlando Weekly's all-you-can-drink event, returns next week with big changes

The all-inclusive event features whiskey sampling, local food and more

Wed, Feb 15, 2023

In its eighth year, Whiskey Business is bringing big changes Feb. 23, with the most obvious change being the venue.

As the event moves into the swanky digs of the brand-new, lakefront Winter Park Events Center, expect a more upscale feel (cocktail attire, if you please!). Attendees can also expect more than double the number of whiskeys and local food vendors as years past. And as always, tickets are all-inclusive of the whiskeys, the food and complimentary beer and wine, which means even the non-whiskey-lover will enjoy the night.

“It was time for a change, time to elevate the experience for the whiskey connoisseurs in our region," said Graham Jarrett, publisher of Orlando Weekly and executive producer of the event. "It’s been the largest whiskey event now for eight years, but we wanted to really take the event to the next level."

“Additionally, we’ve reached deeper into our community to collaborate. We’re excited to have The Whiskey on Sand Lake Road as our whiskey consultants, more DJs and Blue La La Events helping us realize a new vision for entertainment and ambiance.”

Eighty whiskeys and spirits will be available for sampling, offered by 28 distillers, from national brands including Maker’s Mark and Jim Beam to regional craft distillers Loggerhead, Manifest and James Two Brothers and even a few Japanese whiskeys. For the purists, there will be plenty of single malt, single barrel, small batch and straight rye. And for those with an adventurous palate, there will be everything from Kentucky coffee and salted watermelon to peach, banana, pineapple and salted caramel, plus casks of rum, stout, pinot and tequila.

“For VIP, we’ve curated a special selection of whiskeys found exclusively at The Whiskey,” remarked Katie Zagaroli, owner of The Whiskey, “along with two outstanding Japanese whiskeys.”

This year’s event also boasts delectable local cuisine from more than 20 eateries, anchored once again by Publix Aprons Cooking schools, who will be joined by local legends Charlie’s Bakery, as well as newer notables Bulla Gastrobar, American Social and The Hall at the Yard.

All the more than whiskey experiences are in large part what has always made this event a standout among tasting events. Not only should attendees expect lots of whiskey and lots of delicious food, but also an extraordinarily good time! DJ BMF and the Phat ’n’ Jazzy Players, who combine danceable house beats with live horn instrumentalists, will be the only carryovers from the previous event’s entertainment lineup. This year, they’ll be joined by DJ Todd-Love and Mr. Mogembo to round out a trio of live DJs as you wander through the event. And a collaboration with BlueStar’s Blue La La Productions will bring totally new entertainment and ambiance.

“This venue is stageless, and that’s OK,” said BlueStar. “It’s time to go in a different direction. We have performed at the Cheyenne for so many years, and it was amazing. But this year, we’re elevating the entertainment to match the upscale vibe of the venue. We’ll all miss those raucous saloon days, but we’ve all grown up a bit, and so has the event!”

The event will again benefit The Barber Fund, which helps cancer patients cover everyday expenses while going through treatment, and there will be opportunities to purchase merchandise and raffle tickets to benefit the charity.

Whiskey Business is Thursday, Feb. 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. (VIP enters at 6 p.m.). The event is exclusively for ages 21 and up. VIP is currently sold out. Limited General Admission tickets are available at whiskeybusinessorlando.com. Ticket prices increase the week of and again the day of the event, and are only available while supplies last.

For event updates, tickets and a full list of participating whiskeys, restaurants and brands, visit whiskeybusinessorlando.com.

