Vampires take over Renaissance Theatre Co. as immersive 'Nosferatu' returns

Nosferatu originally premiered in 2021 and returned the following year with mostly sold-out shows. Nosferatu 2023 has been completely revamped, so both returning and new guests will get a unique set of thrills and frights. This year’s show will also feature original and live music.
The Ren’s 15,468-square- foot warehouse in the Ivanhoe Village neighborhood has been converted into an interactive maze of shadowy scenes for the audience to get lost in and explore.
Come check out the children of the night, daywalker. You might like the sweet music they make.
Various times, opens Sept. 15, Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St., rentheatre.com/nosferatu, $40-$275.
