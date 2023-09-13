Vampires take over Renaissance Theatre Co. as immersive 'Nosferatu' returns

Fangs out

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge 'Nosferatu' returns to the Ren for a Halloween run on Friday - Photo by Mike Dunn
Photo by Mike Dunn
'Nosferatu' returns to the Ren for a Halloween run on Friday
In its own spooky way, Halloween has a particular set of traditions and diversions like those “other” holidays, and we’re happy to see a local one make a welcome return. This week, the Renaissance Theatre Co. brings back Nosferatu, the vampire-centric live performance and immersive experience, running through Nov. 5.

Nosferatu originally premiered in 2021 and returned the following year with mostly sold-out shows. Nosferatu 2023 has been completely revamped, so both returning and new guests will get a unique set of thrills and frights. This year’s show will also feature original and live music.

The Ren’s 15,468-square- foot warehouse in the Ivanhoe Village neighborhood has been converted into an interactive maze of shadowy scenes for the audience to get lost in and explore.

Come check out the children of the night, daywalker. You might like the sweet music they make.

Various times, opens Sept. 15, Renaissance Theatre Co., 415 E. Princeton St., rentheatre.com/nosferatu, $40-$275.

Event Details
“Nosferatu”

“Nosferatu”

Fri., Sept. 15, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Sat., Sept. 16, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Fri., Sept. 22, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Sat., Sept. 23, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Fri., Sept. 29, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Sat., Sept. 30, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Fri., Oct. 6, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 7, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Fri., Oct. 13, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 14, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Thu., Oct. 19, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Fri., Oct. 20, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Sun., Oct. 22, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Thu., Oct. 26, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Fri., Oct. 27, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 28, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Sun., Oct. 29, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Mon., Oct. 30, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Tue., Oct. 31, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Thu., Nov. 2, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Fri., Nov. 3, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 4, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 5, 7, 8:45 & 10:30 p.m.

Renaissance Theatre Co. 415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

$40-$275
Renaissance Theatre Co.

415 E. Princeton St., Orlando Ivanhoe Village

Renaissance Theatre Co.


