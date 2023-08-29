Vampires take over Orlando's Pirates Dinner Adventure for a Halloween run of ‘Vampirates’

Vampirates: When the Blood Moon Rises will be staged at Pirates Dinner Adventure's Treasure Bay for the month of October, to mark the spooky season on the high seas.
To wit: Captain Sebastian the Black and his vampire pirate crew descend on the theater in search of a talisman that can allow them to become daywalkers, and only dinner-show attendees can thwart them. (No pressure!) Duels, stunts and "aerial artistry" are promised.
Vampirates: When the Blood Moon Rises runs select nights from Sept. 29-Oct. 31 at Pirates Dinner Adventure. Pirates Dinner Adventure’s general admission is $72.95 for adults and $46.95 for children.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed