Vampires take over Orlando's Pirates Dinner Adventure for a Halloween run of ‘Vampirates’

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Vampirates invade Pirates Dinner Adventure this autum

Location Details Pirates Dinner Adventure 6400 Carrier Drive, Orlando West (248) 059-0 1 event 3 articles

Avast, ye children of the night! Vampirates are coming to a local dinner theater for the Halloween season.will be staged at Pirates Dinner Adventure's Treasure Bay for the month of October, to mark the spooky season on the high seas.To wit: Captain Sebastian the Black and his vampire pirate crew descend on the theater in search of a talisman that can allow them to become daywalkers, and only dinner-show attendees can thwart them. (No pressure!) Duels, stunts and "aerial artistry" are promised.runs select nights from Sept. 29-Oct. 31 at Pirates Dinner Adventure. Pirates Dinner Adventure’s general admission is $72.95 for adults and $46.95 for children.