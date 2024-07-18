Universal Orlando launches months-long ‘unlimited’ pass for Florida residents

New ‘Florida Unlimited Days’ pass offers unlimited two-park access through Dec. 18

By on Thu, Jul 18, 2024 at 5:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Universal Orlando launches months-long ‘unlimited’ pass for Florida residents
Photo via Shutterstock
Universal Orlando announced Thursday the launch of its new “Florida Unlimited Day” ticket deal.

The pass offers Florida residents unlimited visits to Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios parks through Dec. 18. It costs $199 and includes access to upcoming seasonal events including Universal’s Holiday Parade and the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.

The pass does not have blackout dates, but it does exclude entry to after-hour events like Halloween Horror Nights and to Volcano Bay water park. It also does not include parking, which costs $32 for a regular daily spot, according to the park’s website.

Florida residents can present a driver’s license, state- or government-issued ID with a Florida address, voter registration card or college ID to purchase the pass. The pass is not available at the front gate but can be ordered online.

Universal currently offers four annual pass deals to Florida residents, ranging in price from the $299 seasonal pass to the $765 premier pass. The latter includes free parking, early park admission and discounted food and merchandise.

The Florida Unlimited Days price will not include food, beverage or merchandise discounts.

The new pass will not grant Florida guests entry to the upcoming Epic Universe park, which is not set to open until 2025. However, visitors can visit new Universal Studio attractions including DreamWorks Land, a kid-friendly area including attractions based on the Kung Fu Panda, Shrek and Trolls franchises; and CineSational, a new fountain-and-light show.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The Ren’s latest immersive entertainment is throwback cabaret ’24

By Seth Kubersky

Abby Cash and Gizelle Pagan in '24

Halfway to the holidays: Orlando theme parks are already looking forward to Christmas events

By Chelsea Zukowski

Halfway to the holidays: Orlando theme parks are already looking forward to Christmas events

New 'Insidious' house debuts at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights this year

By Chelsea Zukowski

New 'Insidious' house debuts at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights this year

Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride to host 2024 Olympics soccer watch parties

By Sarah Lynott

Pride forward Barbra Banda will represent Zambia against the U.S. Women's National Team in the 2024 Olympics.

The Ren’s latest immersive entertainment is throwback cabaret ’24

By Seth Kubersky

Abby Cash and Gizelle Pagan in '24

Yanira Collado's Orlando Museum of Art installation speaks the visual language of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora

By Richard Reep

‘Areito #5,’ by Yanira Collado (installation view)

Three cool new Orlando attractions employ water or ice to entice guests into braving the heat

By Seth Kubersky

'CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular' at Universal Studios Florida

DeSantis uses ‘sexual festival’ Orlando Fringe as scapegoat to veto all arts funding in Florida’s 2024-2025 budget

By Seth Kubersky

DeSantis uses ‘sexual festival’ Orlando Fringe as scapegoat to veto all arts funding in Florida’s 2024-2025 budget
More

July 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us