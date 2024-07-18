Universal Orlando launches months-long ‘unlimited’ pass for Florida residents

Universal Orlando announced Thursday the launch of its new “Florida Unlimited Day” ticket deal.
The pass offers Florida residents unlimited visits to Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios parks through Dec. 18. It costs $199 and includes access to upcoming seasonal events including Universal’s Holiday Parade and the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.
The pass does not have blackout dates, but it does exclude entry to after-hour events like Halloween Horror Nights and to Volcano Bay water park. It also does not include parking, which costs
$32 for a regular daily spot, according to the park’s website.
Florida residents can present a driver’s license, state- or government-issued ID with a Florida address, voter registration card or college ID to purchase the pass. The pass is not available at the front gate but can be ordered online.
Universal currently offers four annual pass deals to Florida residents, ranging in price from the $299 seasonal pass to the $765 premier pass. The latter includes free parking, early park admission and discounted food and merchandise.
The Florida Unlimited Days price will not include food, beverage or merchandise discounts.
The new pass will not grant Florida guests entry to the upcoming Epic Universe park, which is not set to open until 2025. However, visitors can visit new Universal Studio attractions including DreamWorks Land
, a kid-friendly area including attractions based on the Kung Fu Panda
, Shrek
and Trolls
franchises; and CineSational
, a new fountain-and-light show.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed