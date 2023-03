click to enlarge Courtesy Photo The National Choir Festival Concert is part of this year's UCF Celebrates the Arts

The University of Central Florida's "UCF Celebrates the Arts" — a two-week-long arts extravaganza presentingof shows — takes over the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in April.Since 2015, the showcase of creativity, innovation and collaboration has put the spotlight on Orlando's finest in the performing and visual arts, along with discussions and lectures.Just a small handful of the highlights of this year's festival include:National Young Composers Challenge, Steinmetz HallUCF Opera presents, Alexis & Jim Pugh TheaterNational Choir Festival Concert, Steinmetz HallUCF New Music Ensemble presents /hɑː.mə.foʊn/, Steinmetz HallA WUCF Salute to Fred Rogers, Seneff Arts, PlazaOngoing exhibits include:, rain barrels from OUC's Water Color Project, and UCF Animation Shorts.In addition to talented locals, there will be a number of big-names guests appearing at the festival including broadcaster Judy Woodruff, Sonia "Maria" Manzano from, author Luis Martínez-Fernández, Broadway performer Quentin Earl Darrington, and conductor Luke Frazier.The program of events culminates with a concert headlined by actress/singer Megan Hilty, to be filmed and later broadcast to PBS affiliates around the country in a tribute to public TV channel WUCF.UCF Celebrates the Arts runs from April 2-15 at the Dr. Phillips Center. Ticket costs vary by event (though many are free) and can be purchased through the Dr. Phil . For more information, you can visit the UCF Celebrates the Arts website