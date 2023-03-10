click to enlarge
The National Choir Festival Concert is part of this year's UCF Celebrates the Arts
The University of Central Florida's "UCF Celebrates the Arts" — a two-week-long arts extravaganza presenting dozens
of shows — takes over the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in April.
Since 2015, the showcase of creativity, innovation and collaboration has put the spotlight on Orlando's finest in the performing and visual arts, along with discussions and lectures.
Just a small handful of the highlights of this year's festival
include:
Sunday, April 2
National Young Composers Challenge, Steinmetz Hall
Thursday, April 7-8
UCF Opera presents Speed Dating Tonight!
, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater
Saturday, April 8
National Choir Festival Concert, Steinmetz Hall
Thursday, April 11
UCF New Music Ensemble presents /hɑː.mə.foʊn/, Steinmetz Hall
Saturday, April 15
Play!
A WUCF Salute to Fred Rogers, Seneff Arts, Plaza
Ongoing exhibits include: 2+2+2 Architecture Showcase, Jewel of Parramore: The Well's Built Hotel
, rain barrels from OUC's Water Color Project, and UCF Animation Shorts.
In addition to talented locals, there will be a number of big-names guests appearing at the festival including broadcaster Judy Woodruff, Sonia "Maria" Manzano from Sesame Street
, author Luis Martínez-Fernández, Broadway performer Quentin Earl Darrington, and conductor Luke Frazier.
The program of events culminates with a concert headlined by actress/singer Megan Hilty, to be filmed and later broadcast to PBS affiliates around the country in a tribute to public TV channel WUCF.
UCF Celebrates the Arts runs from April 2-15 at the Dr. Phillips Center. Ticket costs vary by event (though many are free) and can be purchased through the Dr. Phil
. For more information, you can visit the UCF Celebrates the Arts website
.
