Timucua Arts Foundation announces ambitious 2022-2023 season lineups

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Timucua Arts Foundation
Hiroya Tsukamoto plays the International Guitar Festival in Timucua in September
The Timucua Arts Foundation unveiled a stacked lineup for its 2022-2023 season, starting in August and going full steam ahead with an eclectic array of the performing arts on offer.
Timucua's newest season of music starts off in early August with the International Guitar Festival, which stretches through the month with a slate of concerts from innovative guitarist from around the world, including Hiroya Tsukamoto, Daniel Champagne and Joe Zito.
In September, Timucua celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Alterity Chamber Orchestra conducted by Juan Trigos Nathan Felix presented new opera Chanel No. 5,
and the Martin Bejerano Trio.
And in November, the Fernwood String Quartet convenes to play music by Native American and indigenous composers. Finally, it caught our eye that Keri Lee Pierson will be doing a performance of solo voice compositions by the likes of Meredith Monk and Pamela Z in March of next year. And the obligatory many, many more are on tap for the next year (not to be glib).
Timucua's 2022-2023 season kicks off this summer. Purchase tickets
through Timucua Arts. Foundation.
