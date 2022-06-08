Things to do in Orlando this week: Lil Boom, United We Dance, reggaeton festival Vibra Urbana and more

Friday, June 10: New Found Glory

It's been 20 years since Floridian pop-punk stalwarts New Found Glory released fan-fave album Sticks and Stones. On their current tour the band are ripping through it nightly, and it's absolutely wild to think that teens whose adolescence was soundtracked by this album are now creeping toward middle age. Check them at the front singing their hearts out on Friday, though. Some things never change. 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $32.50-$78. — Matthew Moyer

Friday, June 10: Ukraine Benefit: The Polaroids of Veronika Mol

Orlando's Analog Film Photography Association stages a one-week show starting Friday that spotlights Ukrainian photographer Veronika Mol. The exhibition features Mol's evocative Polaroid photography, including shots from around Kyiv. Proceeds from the show go toward the Come Back Alive NGO. 6 p.m., Lil Indies, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, free. — MM

Friday, June 10: United We Dance

United We Dance returns for a second year to commemorate the six-year anniversary of the tragedy at Pulse. The event is a tribute to both the 49 lives that were lost that night and the community that has endured in the wake of this incalculable loss. United is intended as a celebration of the memories of those no longer with us and an act of healing through dance. This night will feature music courtesy of DJ Scott Robert (a resident DJ at Pulse). 6 p.m., Summerlin Avenue and Washington Street, orlandoweeklytickets.com, $21-$27. — Patricia Tolley

click to enlarge courtesy photo Orlando Sings Chorus performs 'The Sacred Veil' on Saturday, June 11

The Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus performs at the Steinmetz for the first time, and it'll be a doozy. The chorus, conducted by Andrew Minear, tackles Eric Whitacre's The Sacred Veil. The 12-movement work by Whitacre and lyricist Charles Anthony Silvestri will feature as the third and final performance of the Orlando Sings Festival. With Veil, Silvestri weaves a tale of love and mourning, based on losing his wife to ovarian cancer at the young age of 36. The evening concludes with Shawn Kirchner's Heavenly Home, an uplifting song suite. 8 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $29.50-$79.50. — MM

Saturday-Sunday, June 11-12: Vibra Urbana

Reggaeton festival Vibra Urbana is back in Orlando for a second year with some of the biggest reggaeton artists currently burning up the charts. New artists like Feid, Blessd and Lunay will be sharing the stage with old-school icons like Ivy Queen and veterans in the genre like Farruko. The outdoor setting at the Amphitheater provides plenty of room to dance and sing along to the music, take a break from the action with friends, and perfect photo ops for your Instagram. Except nearly nonstop performances for two days and plenty of can't-miss musical moments. Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, orlandoamphitheater.com, $75-$289. — Maitane Orue

Sunday, June 12: Lil Boom

Hailing from Florida, Lil Boom has a sound that's a little eccentric, outside the lines of the usual hip-hop sounds. But that's just fine for his nearly 300,000 listeners on Spotify. The artist's music, lyrics and aesthetic are a unique and post-postmodern pile-up of obsessions, from memes to anime to trap beats — all delivered in a fresh new voice. This date will focus on songs from his newest album, The End of the World, as the tour takes on six different cities, wrapping up in Orlando. 7 p.m., The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $15. — MO