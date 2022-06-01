Things to do in Orlando this week: Alyssa Edwards, Mary J. Blige, Sweet Honey in the Rock

Wednesday, June 1: Alyssa Edwards

Fan-favorite RuPaul's Drag Race alum Edwards brings her "Life, Love & Lashes Tour" to Orlando ... and this time it's personal. Though she had her own Netflix docuseries, Dancing Queen, this stage show sees Edwards at her most direct and vulnerable, telling her story from childhood to drag fame. And there's more to this glamorous "Beast!" than meets the eye. 7 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $50-$75.

Thursday, June 2: Sweet Honey in the Rock

The beloved and venerable all-woman, African American a cappella tour de force come to Orlando as part of a series of performances celebrating their half-century of music. Through all those years, Sweet Honey have been combining music with message in a way few others have. No less than Harry Belafonte once said that Sweet Honey's "mission is not just to entertain, for which they so admirably do, but also to open the mind and heart to thoughts about who we are and what we do to one another and to our fellow creatures." The subtleties in the ensemble's vocal phrasing and group harmonies are a perfect fit for the Steinmetz. 7 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $15-$25.

Friday, June 3: Freaky Fridays: Nude on the Moon

We've made the claim before, but this edition of the late-night film series might be the strangest one yet. From the mind and lens of sexploitation godhead — and one of the most prolific woman filmmakers ever — comes Nude on the Moon. An unintentionally (though one never knows with Doris Wishman) uproarious romp from 1961 combining tropes from B-grade sci-fi and nudist films into one gonzo celluloid package. What's the local connection, you ask? "Moon" scenes were filmed at Florida's most mysterious tourist attraction, Coral Castle. Keep the kids at home for this one. 11:59 p.m., Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $10.

Friday, June 3: Keith Murray

Def's Squad MC Keith Murray headlines Will's Pub with a stacked cadre of local hip-hop talent like DaFew, RedRum and Swamburger supporting. Spinning in between sets are DJ Rome from the "Sound of Orlando" show, DJ Jesse Jazz and Jaymob spinning a boom-bap set, and hosting by Clay Dudley. New York native Murray made his name with iconic mid-1990s single "The Most Beautifullest Thing in This World." Since then he's continued to impress with a string of creative solo albums and a successful tenure with Def Squad along with Eric Sermon and Redman. 9 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $15.

Friday-Saturday, June 3-4: Florida Funk Fest 2022

The Central Florida Fairgrounds is the place to get funky at this two-day festival, where you'll find R&B icons such as the queen Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Trina and Tweet performing on Friday night. R&B quartet Jodeci and soul singer Anthony Hamilton headline Saturday's show, alongside the No Limit reunion, which brings Master P, Mystikal, Silkk the Shocker and Mia X together on one stage after far too long. Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, orlandoamphitheater.com, $65-$450.

Sunday, June 5: Mayhem on Mills

Orlando punk'n'wrestling fed Mayhem on Mills marks their fourth anniversary with a big return to live in-ring action with Mayhem Turns 4. Headlining the card is a "Wasteland Survival Match" betwixt Leon the Terrible and the Handsome Man of Science. From there, you'll see action from the likes of Snoop Strikes, Kilynn King, the DMC and Culture Inc. Also set to appear are Hunter Law, Drennen, Beastly and former champ Troy Hollywood. The show features a musical interlude by local surf-rockers the Palmettes, which is a draw all on its own, honestly. 6 p.m., Ten10 Brewing Company, 1010 Virginia Drive, willspub.org, $10-$20.