Things to do in Orlando, May 4-10: Role Model, Forbidden Kingdom festival, Sebastian Maniscalco, Rockin' Robinson

Wednesday, May 4

Role Model

Young and state-of-the-art pop star Role Model just played Coachella; now check him out in the Milk District. Listening to newest album Rx, we're getting vibes pitched between Bryan Ferry and Mac Miller. Not too shabby. (For the truly hardcore, there's a meet-and-greet at Park Ave CDs earlier that afternoon.) 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $20-$35

Thursday, May 5

Madeleine Peyroux

Jazz singer Peyroux will be performing breakthrough album Careless Love (2004), which took the music world by storm with its torchy anthems. 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $44.50-$99.50

Torche

Miami's stoner metal overlords Torche make a long-awaited live return to Orlando. Next up is a big tour with Meshuggah, so check this quartet out on a small stage while you can. Noisy phalanx of supporting acts include 430 Steps, Smelter and Royal Graves. Many flavors of heaviness on offer at this one. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $15

Friday, May 6

Druid Lord

Local metal militia Druid Lord headline a record release show for newest album Relics of the Dead out on legit underground imprint Hell's Headbangers. These guys do the proud tradition of Central Floridian death metal right with a grimey, dirgey sepulchral sound. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $15

Ricardo Arjona

The Guatemalan singer and one of the best-selling Latin American artists of all time sweeps into town on his "Blanco y Negro" tour. Arjona will be spotlighting songs from his two most recent albums, Blanco and Negro, recorded at the storied Abbey Road Studios in London. Only Florida show! Are we bragging? Yes, in point of fact. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $58.24-$247.74

Friday-Saturday, May 6-7

Forbidden Kingdom

This festival is one not to miss, with an all-bass and dubstep lineup filled with bangers. Performers include DJ Diesel (Shaq!), Excision, Subtronics and tons more. Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, forbiddenkingdomfestival.com, $139.99-$249.99

Sebastian Maniscalco

Comedian Maniscalco plays a princely three shows at the Dr. Phil as part of his "Nobody Does This" tour, because this funnyman sells out shows wherever he goes. And this triad of dates comprise his only Florida engagements, so you'd best get moving. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $54.25-$300

Saturday, May 7

Audubon's Baby Owl Shower

Hoot, hoot. So you've been to a baby shower before, but what about a baby owl shower? The Audubon Center for Birds of Prey is hosting their annual Baby Owl Shower right before Mother's Day. Guests attending the shower will be able to meet and greet the Center's bird ambassadors and take part in conservation-themed activities, crafts and more. Admission to the celebration is free if guests provide a gift from their wish list. 10 a.m., Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, 1101 Audubon Way, Maitland, cbop.audubon.org, various prices

Derby on Park

Get ready for four hours of fun surrounding two minutes of racing at this Kentucky Derby viewing experience with TVs, unlimited food, premium open bars, music and more. 3:30 p.m., Winter Park Library and Events Center, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, eventbrite.com, $65-$5,000

The Menzingers

Pennsylvania punks hit town as part of a comeback tour supporting latest album From Exile. Oso Oso and Sincere Engineer are the touring support acts, which makes for a pretty packed show. Get there early. (Yes, that means 5 p.m. early.) 5 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $25

Orlando Pottery Festival and Spring Arts Market

If you happen to be looking for a last-minute Mother's Day gift, you're in luck. The Orlando Pottery Festival and Spring Arts Market is the "largest celebration and market of local handmade pottery" and features over 30 talented local artists offering up their work, ranging from elegant ceramic jewelry and work inspired by Florida's fauna and flora to home and garden accessories. 9 a.m., FOP Lodge 25, 5505 Hansel Ave., eventbrite.com, free

Rockin' Robinson

Milk District music showcase and block party takeover of the Robinson Street strip of the Milk District returns! Expect live music happening on multiple indoor and outdoor stages and vendors tabling their wares in every available space. This lineup features Oklahoma Stackhouse, Future Joy, Leisure Chief, Oak Hill Drifters, Every Which Way, Blue Streak Mamas and more. 4 p.m., The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue, themilkdistrict.org, free

Taste of Africa Food and Music Festival

A daylong celebration of African music and culture featuring arts and crafts, food and drink (with plenty of African and Caribbean flavors), and a phalanx of DJs and musicians across genre. Sounds like a great way to pass a Saturday. Noon, Eagle Nest Park, 5165 Metrowest Blvd., tasteofafrica.net, $20

Sunday, May 8

Amorphis

Over the course of 30 years, Finnish metal stars Amorphis have evolved from gritty death-metal beginnings to a more progressive and cinematic form of heavy music. This rare American tour features songs from the band's newest and 14th LP, Halo. Coming along for the ride are Uada, Hoaxed and Sylvaine. 6 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $25