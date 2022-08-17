Things to do in Orlando: Maxwell, The Lumineers, Sandwich Week, The 85 South Show Live, Noah Gunderson

Our picks of all the best stuff to do and see. From music to comedy to theater to Sandwich Week in the Milk District, there's a lot goin' on this week.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Apes of the State

Big-hearted and brutally honest folk-punks Apes of the State are coming to Orlando to sing their earnest hearts out at Stardust. Apes of the State embrace storytelling in their music, taking on personal struggles and collective solidarity through matter-of-fact lyrics and jangly guitars. Their songs touch on deeply intimate and universal topics: bitter heartache, overcoming addiction, losing loved ones, even paying off student loans. Much of it is rooted in lead singer April Hartman's own lived experiences. The band's ability to sing sad songs that make us feel better and explore intimate struggles with collective solidarity creates magic in live shows. They meet you where you're at, and teach us that we'll never be alone when we're with friends. And we'll never owe shit to anyone else. 7 p.m., Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, facebook.com/stardustie, $10-$13. — Ida V. Eskamani

Crowbar, Spirit Adrift, Fond, Bunaand 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $20.

Josh A, Justin Stone 7 p.m., The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., $25-$70, 407-648-8363.

Friday, Aug. 19

Maxwell

Enigmatic R&B innovator Maxwell is bringing "The Night Tour" to Orlando, and it's sure to make an already sweaty summer a few degrees hotter. The tour finds Maxwell spotlighting songs from upcoming album Blacksummers'NIGHT, the final installment in an ambitious trilogy that includes BLACKsummers'night (2009) and blackSUMMERS'night (2016). The concert is also an anniversary celebration for local radio station Star 94.5, celebrating 25 years on the FM airwaves. Speaking of anniversaries, the triple-threat singer/producer/multi-instrumentalist recently marked the 26th anniversary of debut album Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite. This is the record that made his name as an originator of "neo-soul" — a heady revamp of and homage to classic soul through moreish production — alongside trailblazers like D'Angelo and Erykah Badu. Since that first rush of fame, Maxwell dedicated himself squarely to following his own muse. And like his bespoke threads, it suits him well. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $25-$400. — Matthew Moyer

Teyana Taylor

Decisions, decisions ... it's going to be damn tough to decide between the Maxwell show and this one. R&B chanteuse and dance choreographer Taylor is taking one last musical bow with her "Last Rose Petal 2 ... Farewell Tour" rolling into the House of Blues. Taylor says she's taking time off to focus on her personal life — and the recent arrest of husband Iman Shumpert is a poignant underlining of that assertion — issuing the cryptic statement, "Sometimes we gotta take the time to smell our roses even after the last petal falls." Despite this maudlin context, early reviews emphasize that Taylor is hitting it out of the ballpark at these shows, pushing her choreography to the limits and nailing hits like "How You Want It," "Wake Up Love" and "Rose In Harlem." One thing's for sure, she's going out on her own terms at full creative strength. 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com, $39.50-$67.25. — MM

Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin "Led Zeppelin II" 7 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $35.50-$40.50, 407-351-5483.

Simply Streisand: A Tribute to Barbra Streisand 7:30 p.m., Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, $30-$35, 386-736-1500.

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 p.m., Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-975-3364.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 19-21

"Anthology"

Local cultural scene-makers Creative City Project debut a new event this weekend — Anthology — that shifts the focus somewhat from visually immersive to spirits-aided "theater of the mind." The evening features four area writers affiliated with Orlando imprint Burrow Press reading their works, paired with live jazz from the Will Adrian Trio. Speaking of pairing, bartenders on site will be whipping up four custom cocktails for tasting that will each be loosely linked to one of the four authors. Reading this weekend are Central Floridians Brianna Johnson, Shane Hinton, Melanie Farmer and a mystery writer TBA. Putting Creative City Project into the Renaissance Theatre space — a place also, coincidentally, known for immersive productions — should make for a very aesthetically satisfying and heady evening. Renaissance Theatre Company, 415 E. Princeton St., creativecityproject.com, $35. — MM

Saturday, Aug. 20

Innate Nature

The Space Station DIY gallery space continues its quiet comeback with this group art show dreamt up by avant-minded curators Psych Cat. Christian Stanley, Christopher Noxon, Eduardo Meza, Jeffrey Plettinck, Leo Cordovi, Mär Martinez and Sapphire Servellon will have new works featured, and food and spirits will be more than your usual room temperature wine-and-cheese jazz. Drinks come courtesy of Sideward Brewing, and pulling up to sling some handmade noodles is Red Panda Noodle, the new concept from ex-Orlando Meats stalwarts Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker. 6 p.m., The Space Station, 2539 Coolidge Ave., facebook.com/spacestationorlando, free. — MM

Army Rave: BTS Night 8:30 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, $15-$35, 407-934-2583.

Daniel Champagne 2:30 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., $25, 321-234-3985.

The Dirty Doors 7:30 p.m., Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, $30-$35, 386-736-1500.

Sundown Sessions: Lauris Vidal 7 p.m., Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave., free.

Musiq Theory 8 p.m., The Wharf at Sunset Walk, 3274 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee, 407-954-7290.

The Pheromones, Gentlemen's Crow, Way Out, The Drain Outs 7 p.m., Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, $10-$12, 407-623-3393.

Sistamatic, Surf Witch, We the Generation, Peace Cult, Parks and Razz 7 p.m., The Haven Lounge, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, $12-$15, 407-673-2712.

Sunshine 'n' Road Rage: ¡Fuákata!, Trinidad Suave, Control This, Inity Rebel Music, 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $10.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Alesana, Palisades, Vampires Everywhere 7 p.m., Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, $25.

Deep Listening With Keith Lay 10 a.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., 321-234-3985.

Noah Gundersen 6:30 p.m., The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., ages 12+, $20, 407-648-8363.

Pepe Aguilar, Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar Jr. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $36-$1,200, 800-745-3000.

Proxima Tide Tiki Bash 6 p.m., Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave., free.

Sean Holcomb 5 p.m., The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St., free, 336-491-8489.

Summer Serenades: Program 5, Rimma and Friends, Part 2 1 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., $10-$60, 407-228-1220.

Monday, Aug. 22

Jayo and Friends Live 7 p.m., B Nice, 151 E. Washington St., free, 352-419-9818.

Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 p.m., Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-975-3364.

Big Ron Betts 6:30 p.m., The Wharf at Sunset Walk, 3274 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee, 407-954-7290.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

The Lumineers

Folk-rock icons the Lumineers are no strangers to Florida, but their only in-state show this year will be at the Amway Center on Tuesday night. Their first three albums hit either No. 1 or 2 on the Billboard charts, going multiplatinum in multiple countries. Their fourth, Brightside, was released last September. They've sold nearly 10 million albums, and their songs have been streamed over 3 billion times, led by "Ho Hey," which also has about 300 million views on YouTube. Few groups have more effectively fused an old-style sensibility with a modernist appeal, and this show offers a rare chance to check that style up close. And yes, the cell-phone ban will be in effect. Just deal with it. 7:30 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $36-$299. — Shelton Hull

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 p.m., Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-975-3364.

Snail Mail, Momma, Hotline TNT 7 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., $25-$30, 407-648-8363.

THEATER

Aug. 18-21

Murder for Two

2 actors, 13 characters, 1 piano. Everyone is a suspect in this hilarious murder mystery with a twist, a zany blend of classical musical comedy and madcap mystery. This whodunit is a highly theatrical duet loaded with killer laughs. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, $20-$46, 407-645-0145, winterparkplayhouse.org.

Aug. 19-21

A Chorus Line

The groundbreaking, Pulitzer Prize-winning concept musical set a new standard for Broadway and remains relevant, poignant and provocative. 8 p.m., Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, $25-$39, 407-548-6285, theaterwestend.com.

TheaterWorksUSA: Dog Man: The Musical

A hilarious and heartwarming new production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who — with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman — loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. 7 p.m., Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St., $15-$25, 407-896-7365, orlandorep.com.

Heathers: The Musical

A concert of Heathers: The Musical to benefit Moms Demand Action and One Orlando Alliance. 8 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, $15-$40, 407-613-2991, newgentheatrical.ticketleap.com.

COMEDY

The 85 South Show Live Ghetto Legends 2: Unfinished Business

DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean. 8 p.m. Thursday, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $42-$241.50, 800-745-3000, amwaycenter.com.

Affion Crockett

;Multiple shows Friday-Saturday, Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, $32-$168, 407-480-5233, theimprovorlando.com.

Dream Laugh Lounge Comedy Show, hosted by Vince Taylor

Wednesdays, 7 p.m., The Dreams Lounge and Bar, 8385 S. US 17-92, Fern Park, free, 407-927-7999, facebook.com/thedreamslounge.

Duel of Fools

Two teams of professional improvisers compete for your laughs with audience judges selected at the start of the show. Fridays, Saturdays, 7 p.m., SAK Comedy Lab, 29 S. Orange Ave., $20, 407-648-0001, sakcomedylab.com.

King of the Hill

In this knockdown, drag-out comedy battle, seven professional ensemble members compete in a series of improv scenes and games to win your laughter, your applause and the coveted spot atop the hill. Fridays, Saturdays, 9 p.m., SAK Comedy Lab, 29 S. Orange Ave., $20, 407-648-0001, sakcomedylab.com.

Mama's Comedy Show

Fridays, 8 p.m., Sleuths Mystery Dinner Theater, 8267 International Drive, $15, 407-363-1985, mamascomedyshow.com.

Open Mic Comedy with Craig Norberg

Sundays, 8 p.m., Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, free, 407-975-3364, austinscoffee.com.

Other Bar Open Mic Comedy

Comedy open mic with rotating hosts. Mondays, 8 p.m., The Other Bar, 18 Wall St., free, 407-843-8595.

Shit Sandwich

Every other Saturday, 9 p.m., Bull and Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St., free, 407-896-7546.

Steve Treviño

Multiple shows Friday-Saturday, Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, $30-$120, 407-480-5233, theimprovorlando.com.

EVENTS

Authentic Selves: Poetry Reading and Open Mic

Featured Poet Susan Lilley is a Florida native who recently served four years as Orlando's inaugural Poet Laureate. She has taught at UCF and Rollins. She is the author of "Venus in Retrograde" (2019). 7:30-9:15 pm Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., pay what you wish, 321-234-3985, timucua.com.

Craft Beer Festival

Features more than 100 crafts brews, wines, seltzers, and cocktails. Sample an unbeatable mix of domestic and local Florida favorites. Plus savor more than 15 food items expertly paired to match your preferred brew. And to top it all off, festive entertainment will keep the party going all day long. Noon Fridays-Sundays through Sept. 5, SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive, $55-$243, 407-363-2613, seaworld.com/orlando.

The Infinity Toy and Comic Convention

Comic books, toys, collectibles, special guests, cosplay contests, scavenger hunt, and more! Celebrate pop culture fandom with us. 10 a.m. Saturday, Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, $15, 321-697-3333, infinitytoyandcomicon.com.

Midnight Fables Cabaret: From The Mind of Tim Burton

From "Beetlejuice" to "Edward Scissorhands", "Corpse Bride" to "Victor", the eccentric director breathed life into iconic macabre characters through dark and fantastical storytelling. 8 p.m. Friday, ME Theatre, 1300 La Quinta Drive, $25-$30, 407-490-3935.

Milk District Sandwich Week

From old-school classics to mind-blowing flavor combinations, the District is home to the best stuff between sliced bread. Make your way through The Milk District to find out why beings travel from light years in any direction to get a taste for our magnificent creations. Through Aug. 28, The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue.

Mystix Burlesque Presents: Alien Invasion Burlesque Show

An outta-this-world burlesque show, plus cocktails and sushi. 7 p.m. Thursday, Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St., $15-$100, 321-278-3525, facebook.com/ironcowcafe.