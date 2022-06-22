Things to do in Orlando, June 22-28: The Masked Singer Live!, Hot in the City Makers Market, Florida Music Conference

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Friday-Saturday, June 24-25

Florida Music Conference

The Florida Music Festival had an unmatched 18-year run as Orlando's flagship music festival and conference. Then, after its 2018 edition, the major event just up and French-exited. But now it's coming back. Sort of. Although the same FMF minds are behind it, this is the inaugural Florida Music Conference. As the name indicates, this music industry gathering will lean more on the conference aspect. Also noteworthy is FMC's distinctly local angle; the keynote conversations will feature natives who've enjoyed breakout success. And FMC will still have a concert component with two stages of live showcases. Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., acecafeusa.com, $10-$25.



Saturday, June 25

Nothing True Over the Moon

Orlando's ultimate outsider-musician, Danny Feedback, is finally done with his feature-length film Nothing True Over the Moon and he's ready for you to behold his cinematic opus. The bulk of Nothing True was filmed tour-style in 2020 with Feedback, director Evan J. Shafran and various collaborators (musical and otherwise) traveling to different cities to shoot. But this is not a tour film, nor does it focus on Feedback's musical endeavors. What we've seen of Shafran and Feedback's film is gritty and noiry, pitched between the Coen brothers and David Lynch. 8 p.m., Aloma Cinema Grill, 2155 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, alomacinemaandgrill.com, $10 suggested donation.

Saturday-Sunday, June 25-26

'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' in Concert

This concert at the Walt Disney Theater is a part of the "Harry Potter Film Concert Series," in which audiences experience the movies with a live symphony orchestra providing the soundtrack. While the movie plays in HD on the big screen, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Nicholas Hooper's unforgettable score. This is a rescheduled date from last year. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $45.50-$75.50.



Sunday, June 26

Hot in the City Makers Market

This new local artisans' showcase in the Milk District is coming in hot — pardon the godawful pun — with a host of local artists, creatives and vendors showing off the fruits of their labors and talents. Records, coffee, paintings, ceramics, prints, foodstuffs, spirits and clothing will all be available for browsing and purchasing out in front of Alchemy. Also, there will be performances courtesy of Greyson Charnock of Someday River and busy man-about-town Kurt Rambus. Let's keep our money local. 10 a.m., Alchemy Hair Salon, 600 N. Bumby Ave., instagram.com/hotinthecityorl, free.



Tuesday, June 28

The Masked Singer: Live!

Originally scheduled for way back in 2020, this touring version of the Fox reality television series and singing competition is well and truly underway. This is a traveling version of the show, in which celebrities in costume conceal their identities from other contestants, panelists and the audience before eventually being unmasked — to great surprise all around. The night will be hosted by Natasha Bedingfield and though surprise celeb guests are promised, that will presumably not include recent masked cause célèbre Rudy Giuliani. 7:30 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $39.75-$510.

MUSIC

Wednesday, June 22

Kraftwerk 8:30 p.m.; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.75; 844-513-2014.

Thursday, June 23

Hombres G 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $59.50-$89; 407-934-2583.

King Grincewicz and His Grincewicztones, Fatties, Hot Hands, DJ Leigh G

8 p.m.; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5.

Friday, June 24

Mariah the Scientist 7 p.m.; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $27.50; 407-246-1419.

Swivvel, Surf Witch, The Quilts 7:30 p.m.; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $7-$10; 407-623-3393.

The Ludes, Cinema Stereo, Howling Midnight 8 p.m.; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $8.

Saturday, June 25

0 Miles Per Hour, Mirror Parts, Playkill, Frogs Show Mercy 6 p.m.; The House on Lang, 1308 Lang Ave.; $12-$15; 407-458-4323.

Bardown Breakfest

Felicity, Braveweather, Outatime!, The Crease Rule, Suck Brick Kid, The Maguas, Frontside, Aim High, Glimmers, Sleave, Last Disaster, Gold Steps; 7 p.m.; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Birdlady, Trotsky's Watercooler, Saturn Valley 7 p.m.; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free.

Tiny Moving Parts, This Wild Life, In Her Own Words 6 p.m.; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-648-8363.

Sunday, June 26

Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls, The Bouncing Souls, The Bronx, Pet Needs

5:30 p.m.; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $36.50-$79.75; 407-934-2583.

Monday, June 27

Motion City Soundtrack, All Get Out, Neil Rubenstein 7 p.m.; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $37.50-$92.75; 407-934-

2583.

Tuesday, June 28

Into It. Over It., Pool Kids, Couplet 7 & 8 p.m.; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20; 407-704-6261.

THEATER

June 22

Happy 100th Birthday, Judy: A Musical Celebration

Starring Debbie Wileman as Judy Garland. 7 p.m.; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.org; $65-$105

June 22-26

Festival Latinx De Artes Escenicas

One week full of theater, dance, visual arts, and more by local and national Latinx artists. Mandell Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St.; $35; 786-487-4393; opensceneorlando.com/festivallatinxdeartesescenicas; $35

June 22-July 24

Say Goodnight, Gracie

September, 1976: A group of friends smokes pot and chats while getting ready to attend their high-school reunion. Theater on the Edge, 5542 Hansel Ave.; 407-309-0106; theaterontheedge.org; $18-$34

June 23-26

A Streetcar Named Desire

As Blanche's world crumbles, she turns to her sister for solace — but her downward spiral brings her face to face with the brutal Stanley Kowalski. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; 321-234-3985; timucua.com; $25

June 24-26

The Colored Museum

Redefining our ideas of what it means to be Black in contemporary America. Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St.; 407-896-7365; orlandorep.com; $20

June 27

Gay Gay Gay: A Pandering Cabaret

This evening of music and laughter will have everything the gays love: Disney, nudity, Kylie Minogue, anonymous sex, Broadway, drag queens, rainbows, costume changes, disco, Elvis?, and much more. 7 p.m. The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 100; 321-482-3081; abbeyorlando.com; $16-$22

LITERARY

Saturday, June 25

Haunted Ocala National Forest

Christopher Balzano discusses his new book, a collection of stories and legends researched and collected from people and towns around the state. 3 p.m.; West Oaks Library, 1821 E. Silver Star Road; 407-835-7323; attend.ocls.info; free

Sunday, June 26

From Sub to Pub

Literary agent Kaitlyn Johnson will explain the process from submitting to agents through publication, including the ins and outs of querying agents. 2 p.m.; virtual event; attend.ocls.info; free

FILM

The Cat Returns

20th Anniversary GKIDS Presents Studio Ghibli Fest 2022. 3 & 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday; various locations; fathomevents.com; $13.38-$14.91

Cult Classics: Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Two scruffy pals' backwoods vacation takes a bloody turn when ignorant college students mistake them for a pair of murderous hillbillies. Tuesday 9:30 p.m. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; 407-629-1088; enzian.org; $10

The Fifth Element 25th Anniversary

Sunday 3 & 7 p.m.; various theaters; fathomevents.com; $14.91-$16.05 n