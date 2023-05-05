Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

There's a Belly Flop Contest going down in Baldwin Park this weekend

It’s probably not meant as a symbolic celebration of the end of the 2023 legislative session, but ...

By on Fri, May 5, 2023 at 4:34 pm

Share on Nextdoor
This weekend, flop sweat is a good thing at Tactical Brewing - Photo courtesy Cholo Dogs/Facebook
Photo courtesy Cholo Dogs/Facebook
This weekend, flop sweat is a good thing at Tactical Brewing
If you're interested in a contest where the biggest and baddest flop is the winner and not, as per usual, the loser, then you should head over to Baldwin Park this weekend for the Cholo Dogs Belly Flop Contest

Sponsored by local hot-dog vendor Cholo Dogs, Franco's Flop Fest returns for a second year, though this time at Tactical Brewing Co. instead of Hourglass Brewing in Longwood.

Contestants will be judged on creativity, sound, splash, impact and showmanship — and to that end, costumes may be employed.

Cholo Dogs Belly Flop Contest happens on Saturday, May 6 at 2p.m.  The competitive floppery starts at 5 p.m. Registration is still open as of Friday, for a mere $25 to compete.

The afternoon will also include a pop-up market of over 10 local makers and food trucks, with live music, and beer courtesy Tactical.

Event Details
Cholo Dogs Belly Flop Contest

Cholo Dogs Belly Flop Contest

Sat., May 6, 2 p.m.

Tactical Brewing Co 4882 New Broad St., Orlando Baldwin Park

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Drink deals, fiestas and taco-eating contests for Cinco de Mayo in Orlando

By Chloe Greenberg

Drink deals, fiestas and taco-eating contests for Cinco de Mayo in Orlando

Get a tattoo and adopt a cat in need at Golden Tarot Ink’s Cattoo Day in May

By Matthew Moyer

Cattoo Day brings together two great things: tattoos and cats

Orlando Pride announces theme nights for this season’s home games

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Pride reveals six promotional theme nights for home games

Get a grip at Gatorland’s latest adventure, the Croc Rock

By Seth Kubersky

Get a grip at Gatorland’s latest adventure, the Croc Rock

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: Capricorns should actively repress all inclinations to tangle this week

By Rob Brezsny

Free Will Astrology: Capricorns should actively repress all inclinations to tangle this week

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

By Seth Kubersky

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

Free Will Astrology: Libras need to get pushy this week

By Rob Brezsny

Get pushy.

Game Changer Wrestling and Mayhem on Mills make for a big weekend of Orlando pro-wrestling

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills' Sawyer Wreck wrestles on Sunday
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us