There's a Belly Flop Contest going down in Baldwin Park this weekend

Sponsored by local hot-dog vendor Cholo Dogs, Franco's Flop Fest returns for a second year, though this time at Tactical Brewing Co. instead of Hourglass Brewing in Longwood.
Contestants will be judged on creativity, sound, splash, impact and showmanship — and to that end, costumes may be employed.
Cholo Dogs Belly Flop Contest happens on Saturday, May 6 at 2p.m. The competitive floppery starts at 5 p.m. Registration is still open as of Friday, for a mere $25 to compete.
The afternoon will also include a pop-up market of over 10 local makers and food trucks, with live music, and beer courtesy Tactical.
Event Details
