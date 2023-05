There's a Belly Flop Contest going down in Baldwin Park this weekend

Photo courtesy Cholo Dogs/Facebook This weekend, flop sweat is a good thing at Tactical Brewing

If you're interested in a contest where the biggest and baddest flop is the winner and not, as per usual, the loser, then you should head over to Baldwin Park this weekend for the Cholo Dogs Belly Flop ContestSponsored by local hot-dog vendor Cholo Dogs, Franco's Flop Fest returns for a second year, though this time at Tactical Brewing Co. instead of Hourglass Brewing in Longwood.Contestants will be judged on creativity, sound, splash, impact and showmanship — and to that end, costumes may be employed.Cholo Dogs Belly Flop Contest happens on Saturday, May 6 at 2p.m. The competitive floppery starts at 5 p.m. Registration is still open as of Friday, for a mere $25 to compete.The afternoon will also include a pop-up market of over 10 local makers and food trucks, with live music, and beer courtesy Tactical.