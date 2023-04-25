The Super Gigantic Garage Sale has us seriously considering a drive to Ocala this weekend

The World Equestrian Center hosts this grandest of indoor tag sales on Saturday-Sunday, April 29-30, starting at 10 a.m. both days.
The sale had great success with over 5,500 visitors last year. It's now set to return with a huge collection of unique and unusual items from collectibles and books to baby items, art, toys, vintage clothing and so much more.
For expert thrifters, an Early Bird ticket is available — for just $10, you can enter the sale 30 minutes before the hoi polloi shoppers. General admission in advance is $4, or $5 at the door. Children under 12 can enter free, and free parking is available.
Event Details
