The Super Gigantic Garage Sale has us seriously considering a drive to Ocala this weekend

The sale attracted more than 5,500 shoppers last year.

By on Tue, Apr 25, 2023 at 4:25 pm

click to enlarge Super Gigantic Garage Sale happens in Ocala on Saturday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Super Gigantic Garage Sale happens in Ocala on Saturday
The bombastically named Super Gigantic Garage Sale returns to Ocala this weekend — a worthy day trip for pickers and collectors and vintage enthusiasts.

The World Equestrian Center hosts this grandest of indoor tag sales on Saturday-Sunday, April 29-30, starting at 10 a.m. both days.

The sale had great success with over 5,500 visitors last year. It's now set to return with a huge collection of unique and unusual items from collectibles and books to baby items, art, toys, vintage clothing and so much more.

For expert thrifters, an Early Bird ticket is available — for just $10, you can enter the sale 30 minutes before the hoi polloi shoppers. General admission in advance is $4, or $5 at the door. Children under 12 can enter free, and free parking is available.

Event Details
The Super Gigantic Garage Sale

The Super Gigantic Garage Sale

Sat., April 29, 9 a.m. and Sun., April 30, 10 a.m.

World Equestrian Center 1390 NW 80th Ave., Ocala Elsewhere



Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
