The Super Gigantic Garage Sale has us seriously considering a drive to Ocala this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Super Gigantic Garage Sale happens in Ocala on Saturday

The bombastically namedreturns to Ocala this weekend — a worthy day trip for pickers and collectors and vintage enthusiasts.The World Equestrian Center hosts this grandest of indoor tag sales on Saturday-Sunday, April 29-30, starting at 10 a.m. both days.The sale had great success with over 5,500 visitors last year. It's now set to return with a huge collection of unique and unusual items from collectibles and books to baby items, art, toys, vintage clothing and so much more.For expert thrifters, an Early Bird ticket is available — for just $10, you can enter the sale 30 minutes before the hoi polloi shoppers. General admission in advance is $4, or $5 at the door. Children under 12 can enter free, and free parking is available.