'The Outsiders' screens at Enzian with the added attraction of star C. Thomas Howell

Ponboy, in fact, stayed golden

By on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 at 12:50 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge 'The Outsiders' screens at Enzian Theater Thursday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
'The Outsiders' screens at Enzian Theater Thursday
Get your golden selves over to Enzian Theater this week for a unique screening event, one night only, when the Maitland theater screens Francis Ford Coppola’s seminal 1983 film The Outsiders with star C. Thomas Howell in the house.

Coming off the flop of One From the Heart and financial troubles at American Zoetrope, Coppola needed to get his filmmaking mojo back. The chance discovery of S.E. Hinton’s moody and affecting 1967 novel about a young gang of greasers — not to mention casting calls that netted him future stars like Tom Cruise, Howell, Matt Dillon and Rob Lowe — led to him scoring a hit with this adaptation.

Howell played Ponyboy, the emotional fulcrum of the film, masterfully and then went on to star in film and TV roles in The Hitcher, Red Dawn, E.T. and way too many more to list. This one still hits, so bring them bandanas to wipe away the tears.

Howell will participate in a Q+A post-film, and if you’ve got a few extra coins in the couch cushions, stick around for a meet-and-greet with Howell to cap off the evening.

6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Enzian Theater, $30.

Event Details
Special Program: An Evening with C. Thomas Howell Featuring "The Outsiders"

Special Program: An Evening with C. Thomas Howell Featuring "The Outsiders"

Thu., Sept. 5, 6 p.m.

Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$30
Location Details

Enzian Theater

1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

407-629-0054

enzian.org

Enzian Theater

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Family-friendly Spooktacular is back at SeaWorld Orlando

By Lucy Dillon

Family-friendly Spooktacular is back at SeaWorld Orlando

Orlando Fringe appoints new leadership triumvirate

By Matthew Moyer

Organizational change is afoot at Fringe

Death Eaters return to Universal’s Wizarding World this Halloween season

By Chelsea Zukowski

Death Eaters return to Universal’s Wizarding World this Halloween season

SeaWorld Orlando offers free, unlimited admission for Florida teachers

By Kendal Asbury

SeaWorld Orlando offers free, unlimited admission for Florida teachers

Orlando Fringe appoints new leadership triumvirate

By Matthew Moyer

Organizational change is afoot at Fringe

Rob Winn Anderson talks about his journey back to Garden Theatre

By Seth Kubersky

Lane Breimhorst as Pippn, Edwin J. Perez II as Pippin Shadow, Treshelle Edmond as Pull, Remi Veronica as Push

Orlando performer-producer Jaimz Dillman on 10 years of burlesque

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando performer-producer Jaimz Dillman on 10 years of burlesque

Maitland Art Center presents 'A Bright Light From the Embers,' documenting the legendary partnership of two Orlando creatives

By Richard Reep

Portrait of Que and Cicero painted by their friend Barbara Tiffany
More

September 4, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us