'The Outsiders' screens at Enzian with the added attraction of star C. Thomas Howell

Coming off the flop of One From the Heart and financial troubles at American Zoetrope, Coppola needed to get his filmmaking mojo back. The chance discovery of S.E. Hinton’s moody and affecting 1967 novel about a young gang of greasers — not to mention casting calls that netted him future stars like Tom Cruise, Howell, Matt Dillon and Rob Lowe — led to him scoring a hit with this adaptation.
Howell played Ponyboy, the emotional fulcrum of the film, masterfully and then went on to star in film and TV roles in The Hitcher, Red Dawn, E.T. and way too many more to list. This one still hits, so bring them bandanas to wipe away the tears.
Howell will participate in a Q+A post-film, and if you’ve got a few extra coins in the couch cushions, stick around for a meet-and-greet with Howell to cap off the evening.
6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Enzian Theater, $30.
Location Details
