The hosts of the ‘Stuff You Should Know’ podcast bring their act to Steinmetz Hall

Photo courtesy 'Stuff You Should Know'/Facebook

Curious to learn about champagne, the Stonewall Uprising, LSD, true crime and more? But all in potentially one sitting? The hosts of “Stuff You Should Know” have got you covered.Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant launched the humorous and informative podcast back in 2008, and have since released more than 1,500 episodes and counting. In each episode, the hosts explain or debunk a theme, topic or myth, and they do it well enough that their podcast is consistently in iTunes’ Top 10 of podcast rankings.Dig deep into the world around you with “Stuff You Should Know” in the comfy and acoustically sound confines of Steinmetz Hall.