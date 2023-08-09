The hosts of the ‘Stuff You Should Know’ podcast bring their act to Steinmetz Hall

You think you know stuff? You have no idea

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
The hosts of the ‘Stuff You Should Know’ podcast bring their act to Steinmetz Hall
Photo courtesy 'Stuff You Should Know'/Facebook
Curious to learn about champagne, the Stonewall Uprising, LSD, true crime and more? But all in potentially one sitting? The hosts of “Stuff You Should Know” have got you covered.

Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant launched the humorous and informative podcast back in 2008, and have since released more than 1,500 episodes and counting. In each episode, the hosts explain or debunk a theme, topic or myth, and they do it well enough that their podcast is consistently in iTunes’ Top 10 of podcast rankings.

Dig deep into the world around you with “Stuff You Should Know” in the comfy and acoustically sound confines of Steinmetz Hall.

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $39.50-$59.50.

Event Details
"Stuff You Should Know" Live

"Stuff You Should Know" Live

Sat., Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$39.50-$59.50
Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

39 events 6 articles


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Disney's World Princess Week to bring treats and a royal ball this year

By Sarah Castillo

Disney's World Princess Week to bring treats and a royal ball this year

Is SeaWorld Orlando building another roller coaster for 2024?

By Chelsea Zukowski

Is SeaWorld Orlando building another roller coaster for 2024?

ICE at Gaylord Palms brings back ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

By Chelsea Zukowski

ICE at Gaylord Palms brings back ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Free Will Astrology: Taurus, can you tenderize what has been tough?

By Rob Brezsny

Taurus-born Eric Bogosian seems to be softening as he ages.

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: Taurus, can you tenderize what has been tough?

By Rob Brezsny

Taurus-born Eric Bogosian seems to be softening as he ages.

Real Madrid vs. Juventus to thrill Orlando footie fans this week

By McKenna Schueler

Lunin and his Real Madrid compatriots play in Orlando this week

Amid a series of deaths, departures and devastating losses, take a moment to appreciate the cathartic benefits of blowing shit up

By Seth Kubersky

Universal lets you blast the crap out of Minions at Villain-Con

Mayhem on Mills gets ready to [redacted] at Tuffy’s Music Box

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem champion Sawyer Wreck mid-headbutt
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us