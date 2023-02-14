The Great Florida Bigfoot Conference stomps into Central Florida this spring

click to enlarge
Image courtesy the Great Bigfoot Conference
The Great Bigfoot Conference will be spotted in Ocala this spring
Cryptid lovers of Central Florida, unite! The Great Bigfoot Conference returns to Central Florida in April
The third iteration of this celebration of and investigation into all things Bigfoot (and Skunk Ape!) is back for a third year, this time at Ocala's World Equestrian Center.
Guests this year include Dr. Jeff Meldrum, David Paulides, Ryan Golembeske, Ronny LeBlanc and Ronald Morehead. Promised activities include a Skunk Ape roundtable, photo opportunities with Bigfoot and the Skunk Ape, and vendors tabling on-site.
The Great Bigfoot Conference happens on Saturday, April 22. Tickets
are available now through the convention website.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter